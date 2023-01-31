ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

LeBron James sitting against Nets part of 'big problem' in NBA

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkOCp_0kXboPtS00

Nets fans filled the Barclays Center hoping that the visiting Lakers would be boasting their premier stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but fans instead were treated to a game that didn’t include either of those two players, nor did Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons see the floor.

Brooklyn’s two key absences were already known, but the Lakers sat both James and Davis, as the two are hopeful to play on Tuesday night against the Knicks at MSG, the second half of a back-to-back.

For Gio and Jerry, sitting stars in visiting arenas is a major issue.

“This has been a problem for a very long time,” Jerry said. “Let’s say you want to go tonight. The worst seats, the cheapest seats on secondary ticket markets are $212 before fees. That means if you want to get four tickets to go see LeBron tonight, you’re shelling out $1,000 for four people.

“Now you spend $1,000 to go see LeBron James, and LeBron James doesn’t play. Please don’t call up and say, ‘Well, sometimes when you buy tickets to a Broadway show, you get the understudy.’ Not interested. This is real sports, real life. They get paid to play, and they don’t all the time. And it stinks.”

Load management has been a sour point for fans in recent years, as many buy tickets to see the game’s best in their city, only for them to take the night off. Steph Curry was asked about it this week and said those decisions are made by the coaching and training staff, not the players themselves, but however it happens, something needs to be done.

“The NBA tried to change this, and they’ve done some things to mitigate this stuff,” Gio said. “But there’s still gonna be times, especially during a back-to-back.”

So, what else can be done to ensure fans in visiting cities don’t spend hundreds of dollars to try and see LeBron James before he retires, only to watch him ride the pine? Jerry has one potential solution.

“Rest days at home only,” Jerry said. “When you have 40-plus chances to see a guy, as opposed to when you go into a city once, and people are paying premium process to see him.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team

With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy