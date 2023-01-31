Gio says Aaron Rodgers would pick Raiders over Jets, doesn't want east coast

Aaron Rodgers is on the minds of nearly all Jets fans, even with the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, but Gio continues to operate under the belief that the future Hall of Famer isn’t coming to New York.

In fact, he believes Rodgers would rather go play with the Raiders, who will likely be in need of a quarterback as well after they very likely move on from Derek Carr.

“He’s a west coast guy,” Gio said. “For him to come here, I just don’t think he would be comfortable.

“I think about Tyreek Hill, it was an absolute no-brainer for him to go to Miami over New York. I just wonder if it comes down to Nevada, Las Vegas, with Aron Rodgers, and the Jets. He’s gonna be like ‘Hey, I’d rather live out there, it’s closer to my home in Malibu, it’s a tax-free state, Josh McDaniels is out there.’ to me, it just doesn’t seem to fit.”

Jerry Recco countered that Brett Favre, born and raised in Mississippi, came to the Jets after an illustrious career with the Packers, but Gio says that could be another case for why Rodgers may not want to play for Gang Green, and carve his own path for the twilight of his career.

“Does the Favre trajectory have any impact on him?” Gio said. “Does him going, ‘I’m really gonna do exactly what Brett Favre did and go to that organization? I’m actually living Brett Favre’s exact life?’”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)