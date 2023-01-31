ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gio says Aaron Rodgers would pick Raiders over Jets, doesn't want east coast

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKcUs_0kXboOFx00

Aaron Rodgers is on the minds of nearly all Jets fans, even with the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, but Gio continues to operate under the belief that the future Hall of Famer isn’t coming to New York.

In fact, he believes Rodgers would rather go play with the Raiders, who will likely be in need of a quarterback as well after they very likely move on from Derek Carr.

“He’s a west coast guy,” Gio said. “For him to come here, I just don’t think he would be comfortable.

“I think about Tyreek Hill, it was an absolute no-brainer for him to go to Miami over New York. I just wonder if it comes down to Nevada, Las Vegas, with Aron Rodgers, and the Jets. He’s gonna be like ‘Hey, I’d rather live out there, it’s closer to my home in Malibu, it’s a tax-free state, Josh McDaniels is out there.’ to me, it just doesn’t seem to fit.”

Jerry Recco countered that Brett Favre, born and raised in Mississippi, came to the Jets after an illustrious career with the Packers, but Gio says that could be another case for why Rodgers may not want to play for Gang Green, and carve his own path for the twilight of his career.

“Does the Favre trajectory have any impact on him?” Gio said. “Does him going, ‘I’m really gonna do exactly what Brett Favre did and go to that organization? I’m actually living Brett Favre’s exact life?’”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 1

Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
VikingsTerritory

The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea

The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

Derek Carr jokes why Raiders are trading him

Derek Carr was on fire in Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, both with his arm and his sense of humor. The veteran quarterback rocked the Precision Passing Drill in the NFL Pro Bowl Games skills competition, scoring 31 points to lead the AFC to victory. 31 points from @DerekCarrQB gives the AFC the Precision Passing victory! Read more... The post Derek Carr jokes why Raiders are trading him appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Insider: Derek Carr trade market less promising than Raiders hoped

Trading Derek Carr may be more challenging than the Raiders hoped. "The Raiders have very little leverage because Carr has a no-trade clause, and interested teams believe they can sign Carr for a more favorable contract, wrote The Atheltic's Jeff Howe. If a team trades for Carr, it inherits a...
OnlyHomers

Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"

Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
CBS Sports

Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential A's move if team can't - or won't - stay in Oakland

The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy