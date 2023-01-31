Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'

Steph Curry had another dazzling performance on Monday night, hitting 8-of-14 from downtown and finishing with 38 points in a Warriors victory.

Curry’s dominant night had plenty of Curry’s typical shot making that, for nearly everyone else, is anything but typical. Transition 3-pointers from just inside of halfcourt or burying a corner triple with a seemingly inhuman release time, it was all on display on Monday.

Watching those highlights just confirmed to Jerry Recco that Curry, simply by being too good, has “ruined” the NBA.

“Watching those highlights, he really has ruined the game,” Jerry said.

“Because of how good he is. Others think they can do the same things he does.

“It’s amazing, he can just take a couple steps past halfcourt, pull up and hit these shots like it’s a 5-footer. You know how far that is? And it’s all these guys do, and the game is just terrible.”

Curry’s career has also aligned with the 3-point boom in the NBA, though that shift was more gradual due to rule changes, the roles of centers in the league, etc. But the league is certainly reliant on long range shooting nowadays. Look no further than the Nets, who tried 40 triples against the Knicks on Saturday night. If you ask Jerry, it’s destroyed the sport, because nobody can make it as exciting as Curry does.

“Not everybody can be Steph Curry,” Jerry said. “Matter of fact, very few people can.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)