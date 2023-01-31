Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Names behind new ‘Jesus Revolution’ film share stories about the Jesus Movement at Convocation
Liberty University’s Friday morning Convocation featured producers Jon Erwin and Kevin Downes as well as actor Jonathan Roumie of the new film “The Jesus Revolution,” set to release in theaters Feb. 24. The film takes place in the 1970s when Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) is searching for...
Liberty News
Flames Win 11 Events, Break Records in 2 at Liberty Open
The host Flames won 11 events and set records in two different disciplines during the Liberty Open, contested Saturday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. The men’s shuttle hurdles relay quartet of Anthony Bryan, Luke Anderson, Cole Peterlin and Felix Lawrence set both the...
Liberty News
Liberty Earns Weekend Sweep With 4-2 Win Over Miami (Ohio)
The Liberty Lady Flames came back from two points down for the second match in a row and bested the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 4-2 in a neutral site match at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center, Saturday afternoon. Liberty dropped two points to begin the match but fought back to win...
Liberty News
Flames Top Governors 82-70 for 7th Straight Win in ASUN Play
The Liberty Flames earned an ASUN road win on Thursday, topping the Austin Peay Governors 82-70 at the Dunn Center. The Flames improve to 19-5 on the season and bolster their ASUN mark to 10-1 with their seventh straight league win. Meanwhile, the Governors slip to 9-16 overall and 2-9 in conference.
Liberty News
McGhee Sets Program All-Time Scoring Record, Bisons Edge Flames 69-64
Liberty’s Darius McGhee etched his name in the record books by becoming the program’s new all-time leading scorer, but the Flames were edged 69-64 by the Lipscomb Bisons at Allen Arena on Saturday evening. McGhee, who entered the night needing nine points to break Karl Hess’ record of...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Kennesaw State
• Liberty (14-7, 8-2 ASUN) will close out its homestand with a Saturday matinee against Kennesaw State (9-12, 5-5 ASUN). • The Lady Flames have won each of their last two home games in overtime, extending their winning streaks to six in a row overall and eight straight at Liberty Arena.
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Lipscomb
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Guard Darius McGhee has 2,365 career points and is nine points away from becoming the school’s new all-time leading scorer. He is No. 2 in program history, behind only Karl Hess (2,373 points, 1977-80). • Liberty is third in the country in total...
Liberty News
Liberty Roars Past Jacksonville State for 72-62 OT Win
After trailing Jacksonville State by 10 points with 3:43 to play in the fourth quarter, Thursday at Liberty Arena, Liberty outscored the Gamecocks, 25-5, the rest of the way. As a result, the Lady Flames forced overtime and then pulled away for a 72-62 triumph during the extra session. Liberty...
Liberty News
Recharged Flames gear up for grueling home stretch, starting with No. 2 Bulldogs this weekend
Players and coaches on Liberty University’s No. 5-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team realize the challenge in front of them as they prepare to battle the Nos. 1-, 2-, and 4-ranked teams in the nation over the final month of the regular season, starting with this weekend’s series against No. 2 Adrian College — the 2018 and 2021 ACHA DI national champion — at the LaHaye Ice Center.
