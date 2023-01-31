Players and coaches on Liberty University’s No. 5-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team realize the challenge in front of them as they prepare to battle the Nos. 1-, 2-, and 4-ranked teams in the nation over the final month of the regular season, starting with this weekend’s series against No. 2 Adrian College — the 2018 and 2021 ACHA DI national champion — at the LaHaye Ice Center.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO