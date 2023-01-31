Read full article on original website
France 24
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire despite US call for calm
The Israeli military said it struck in Gaza overnight on Thursday, hours after it intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza and following appeals from the United States for all sides to calm escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank. There were no immediate reports of serious casualties. The...
France 24
Iran's nuclear programme at a 'dangerous point', Macron says after talks with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced on Thursday the "headlong rush" of Iran's nuclear programme after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Paris to seek a stronger European stance against Tehran. In a statement released after a dinner meeting in the Elysee Palace, Macron warned that Tehran...
France 24
Iranians liken photos of pacifist protester on hunger strike to ‘Auschwitz’ treatment
New photos of Farhad Meysami, a pacifist Iranian political activist, after spending weeks on a hunger strike in prison, have enraged Iranians on social media. His worrying state of health, evident in these pictures, prompted some Iranians to compare his situation to that of prisoners in Nazi death camps. With...
France 24
'High value' Guantanamo prisoner, held for 16 years, released to Belize
A Pakistani who was tortured by the CIA and held in the Guantanamo Bay prison for 16 years after admitting to helping Al Qaeda was released to Belize, the US military announced Thursday. Majid Khan, captured by US authorities in 2003 and interrogated by US intelligence for three years before...
France 24
Blinken scraps rare China trip over suspected spy balloon in US airspace
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday scrapped a long-planned Beijing trip aimed at easing escalating tensions between the two superpowers, after the Pentagon said that China sent a spy balloon over the United States. Moments before the decision, China issued a late-night statement voicing regret over what it...
France 24
Live: Zelensky warns of Russia 'revenge' against West as Von der Leyen visits
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday warned that Russia was building up its troops to take "revenge" on the West nearly a year into Moscow's invasion. Follow our live blog below for all the latest developments. All times are in Paris time (GMT+1). 5:05pm: UK minister says 'not ruling out'...
France 24
From bus driver to Russian soldier: The journey of an imprisoned Ivorian recruited by Wagner Group
A video posted in early January 2023 showed the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner with a mercenary who was described as Ivorian. By analysing posts shared on social networks and talking to people who knew him at different times in his life, the FRANCE 24 Observers team managed to discover the mercenary's identity and retrace his journey. It all began as an Ivorian bus driver who came to Russia "to find a better life" and was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, from where he was allegedly recruited by the Wagner Group.
France 24
US senators say F-16 deal with Turkey should be contingent on support for NATO expansion
The US Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but...
France 24
Ethiopia PM holds first meeting with Tigray leaders since peace deal
The two sides evaluated "actions carried out on the implementation of the Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements so far" and discussed issues that "need further attention," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said. The meeting took place at a resort in southern Ethiopia, it said. A peace deal between Abiy's government and...
France 24
House GOP ousts Democrat Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee with Republicans...
France 24
Pope Francis in South Sudan: Catholic Church plays key role in world's youngest nation
Pope Francis regularly mentions the war in South Sudan. The Catholic Church is highly present in the country, whose independence only dates back to 2011, although just a third of the population is Catholic. The Catholic Church faces increasing competition from Protestant churches and traditional religions in South Sudan. Nevertheless, the visit of Pope Francis, which begins this Friday, February 3, highlights the key role of Catholicism in the world's youngest nation. Our regional correspondents report.
France 24
Tijuana, where the news kills: Mexican journalists under threat
In early 2022, in the Mexican city of Tijuana, two journalists were murdered less than a week apart. The killings of Margarito Martínez and Lourdes Maldonado represent the multiple dangers facing media professionals in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. They are caught between the worlds of politics and organised crime, which sometimes work hand in hand. Journalists' calls for help seem to go unheeded, while the Mexican government vilifies them. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from Tijuana.
France 24
‘Seriously damaged’: Ukraine war taking heavy toll on animals and nature
The war in Ukraine is causing heavy fallout for flora and fauna. The Ukrainian government estimates that the conflict has created at least $40 billion worth of environmental damage so far. Exotic animals, once illegally kept as pets, have been abandoned to fend for themselves as thousands of hectares of forest have been destroyed. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar, Elena Volochine and Abdelkader Dermas spoke with Ukrainian ecologists and animal welfare activists to bring us this report.
France 24
Pension reform in France: Does Emmanuel Macron's proposal penalise women?
France arguably has one of Europe's most generous retirement systems. As a case in point, over one million people have already protested Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan. As lawmakers and experts begin debating the text, some economists argue it will further deepen the gender pension gap. We also take a look at the counterproductive effects of a loophole in a Spanish law meant to protect women against violence. Plus, the New York Youth Symphony competes for a Grammy with its debut album featuring the work of Black women composers.
France 24
Old photos of unrelated blast attributed to Pakistan mosque bombing
Some social media users and media publications are using photos from a 2022 blast that claim to show the aftermath of the suicide bombing that killed at least 100 people in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. We tell you where these photos are really from in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24
British monarch will no longer appear on Australian banknotes
Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 banknote with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday. The decision follows consultation with the federal government, which supports the change, the Reserve Bank of...
France 24
Pentagon monitoring suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace
The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, just days ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by the top US diplomat. After President Joe Biden requested military options, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officials considered shooting the balloon down, a senior defense official told reporters Thursday.
France 24
Pope Francis implores South Sudan's leaders to end bloodshed and recriminations
On the first ever papal visit to South Sudan since the country gained independence, Pope Francis urged leaders to make a new start for peace. In South Africa, hour-long power cuts are already a part of daily life. Citizens are now hit with water shortages. And then it's time to look ahead to the final for one of African football's biggest competitions - It's Algeria versus Senegal in the African Nations Championship on Saturday.
France 24
Pope Francis slams 'brutal atrocities' committed in DR Congo
In tonight's edition: The pope consoles Congolese victims of atrocities from the country's volatile east as he welcomes them in Kinshasa on the second day of his trip. Also, the trafficking of medical products in the Sahel is on the rise and costing lives, according to a UN report. Finally, we hear from a top economist about how the gloomy economic outlook forecast for the world is likely to play out in Africa.
France 24
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'turning point', EU Council chief tells FRANCE 24
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 ahead of an EU summit in Kyiv, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc. “We understood right away that we were faced with violent aggression by Russia, and it was a turning point in Europe’s history,” he said.
