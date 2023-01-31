Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care would like to thank all those who attended its open house Jan. 22. “Your presence was greatly appreciated and added to the success of the event,” the retirement and assisted living facility said in a statement. “We also want to express our gratitude for all the support and feedback you provided. Your enthusiasm and dedication to our cause is inspiring. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you for helping to make our Open House at Centralia Point a success!” Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 2010 Cooks Hill Road in Centralia. To learn more, call 360-330-2010 or visit centraliapointalmc.com.

