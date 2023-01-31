Read full article on original website
Thurston County Woman Who Died in Collision on State Route 507 Identified
The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol. Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer's car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Gunman Who Killed Washington Barbershop Owner Still Hasn’t Been Identified
Two months after a Puyallup barber was killed, police have not identified a suspect. Jose Velez, 43, owned JQ's Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. Police said he was cutting a child's hair the evening of Nov. 30 when a gunman walked into the shop, went directly to the barbershop owner and opened fire.
Thurston County Corrections Deputy Fired After Drunk Driving Arrest in 2022
A deputy at the Thurston County Corrections facility was fired Feb. 1 after being arrested in 2022 for drunk driving. According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was arrested in the Olympia area by Washington State Patrol last year for driving under the influence. He accepted a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving, which is a misdemeanor.
A Look Back in Time: Police Arrest Portland-Based ‘Pillow Thief’ in 1953 After Months of Lewis County Burglaries
The Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1953 edition of The Chronicle reported a pillow thief had been apprehended in Portland after a series of thefts in Chehalis, Centralia, Toledo, Tenino and Yelm. The thief, Jack Keinberger, was 52 years old and had admitted stealing the pillows. “(Centralia) Police Chief Otto Rucker said...
Centralia Teens, 13 and 16, Injured in Rollover Crash North of Centralia
Two Centralia teens, ages 13 and 16, were injured after their vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times north of Centralia at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The teens, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were traveling northbound on state Route 507...
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia
An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
Centralia Standoff Suspect ‘Too Ill to Come to Court,’ Will Appear Monday
The Centralia man involved in a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning will be held at the Lewis County Jail without bail through the weekend pending a preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court scheduled for Monday afternoon, a judge ruled Friday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against...
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
Lewis County Elementary Students Tour ‘Safety City’ With Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Other First Responders
More than 700 Lewis County elementary school students toured “Safety City” Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 to learn about safety in their schools, communities and homes. The students eagerly asked questions of Lewis County law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and employees of the 911 Communications Center. The...
Death Notices: Feb. 4, 2023
• KERRY LYNN PETRICH, 54, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • DENNIS WILLARD GUENTHER, 66, Ethel, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Photo: Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care Holds Open House
Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care would like to thank all those who attended its open house Jan. 22. “Your presence was greatly appreciated and added to the success of the event,” the retirement and assisted living facility said in a statement. “We also want to express our gratitude for all the support and feedback you provided. Your enthusiasm and dedication to our cause is inspiring. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you for helping to make our Open House at Centralia Point a success!” Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 2010 Cooks Hill Road in Centralia. To learn more, call 360-330-2010 or visit centraliapointalmc.com.
In Loving Memory of Betty L. Prichard: 1932-2023
Betty Prichard peacefully made her way to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan, 17, 2023, in Chehalis, Washington. Betty was born on Jan. 27, 1932, in Missouri to Walter Kennon and Willie Kennon. Betty was the second youngest of 10 children. She grew up on a farm and went to school in a small country schoolhouse. She had wonderful memories of her childhood with her siblings while growing up on the farm.
City of Toledo Cuts Ties With Brandon Svenson After Background Check Comes Under Scrutiny
The City of Toledo has cut ties with former reserve officer Brandon Svenson — who also serves as mayor of Winlock — due to the possibility that his background check was not properly completed before he was hired by the Toledo Police Department in January 2022. Svenson, who...
Chehalis Basin Film Festival Coming to Centralia and Hoquiam
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting Chehalis River Basin residents to the Chehalis Basin Film Festival. The festival will be broken up into two parts, with the first being on Feb. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the 7th Street Theater, located in Hoquiam at 313 Seventh Street.
Thurston County Youth 'Die' at Council Meeting to Protest Lack of Action on Climate Change
Five members of the Thurston Youth Climate Coalition fell dramatically to the ground at Lacey City Council on Thursday, all of them wanting to protest what they see as a lack of local action to fight climate change. It was quite a display. As Avanti High School student and coalition...
Washington Bill Aims to Boost AC for Vulnerable Residents in Wake of 2021's Extreme Heat Wave
Philip Knowles, a firefighter in South King County, goes on hundreds of emergency calls every year. But those during the extreme heat wave of summer 2021 are etched in his brain. The bulk were from people reporting heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or other complications from overheating as...
In Loving Memory of Lawrence ‘Larry’ Smith: 1940-2021
Lawrence “Larry” Farley Smith, 81, of Mossyrock Washington, suddenly passed away at St. Peter Hospital on Oct. 20, 2021, from cardiac arrest. Larry was born in South Bend Washington on Sept. 13, 1940. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence (Red) K. Smith and Mary Belle...
Centralia Woman to Mark 100th Birthday
Helga Mahoney, of Centralia, is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Fords Prairie Grange, which is located at 2650 Reynolds Avenue in Centralia. The Chronicle publishes birthday announcements at no charge for those 80 and older.
