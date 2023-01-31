Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Outbreak of fungal endophthalmitis due to contaminated viscoelastic reported in South Korea. In October 2020, South Korean ophthalmologists first reported a cluster of fungal endophthalmitis cases in patients who had undergone cataract surgery. By June 2021, 381 cases throughout the country had been officially reported. The outbreak was traced to sodium hyaluronate, used as a viscoelastic, that had been contaminated with Fusarium species. After treatment with antifungals and/or vitrectomies (with or without IOL removal), 94% of patients achieved disease remission after 6 months. JAMA Ophthalmology.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO