aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
aao.org
Week in review: Endophthalmitis outbreak, hypoglycemia worsens diabetic retinopathy, pediatric ophthalmologist shortage
Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Outbreak of fungal endophthalmitis due to contaminated viscoelastic reported in South Korea. In October 2020, South Korean ophthalmologists first reported a cluster of fungal endophthalmitis cases in patients who had undergone cataract surgery. By June 2021, 381 cases throughout the country had been officially reported. The outbreak was traced to sodium hyaluronate, used as a viscoelastic, that had been contaminated with Fusarium species. After treatment with antifungals and/or vitrectomies (with or without IOL removal), 94% of patients achieved disease remission after 6 months. JAMA Ophthalmology.
