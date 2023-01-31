ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles set to add twin Brother of Browns' GM Andrew Berry to the front office

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Eagles are raiding one of Wall Street’s top firms for their next front-office star.

Adam Berry, head of US loan trading at firm Goldman Sachs, is leaving his job on Wall Street to take up an executive position with Philadelphia, according to Bloomberg.

News of the impending move comes after the Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday, earning a spot in the Super Bowl against former head coach Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Berry had been with New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc. since 2009, joining the firm after graduating from Princeton University, where he played on the Ivy League football team. His twin brother, Andrew Berry, is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns after leaving Philadelphia’s front office.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

