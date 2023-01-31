ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

City of Omaha unveiling new art exhibit in honor of Black History Month

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — February is Black History Month, and in honor of that Omaha will be unveiling a new art exhibit. The Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to highlight the contributions African Americans have made to not only the City of Omaha, but the United States as a whole.
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Zoo gives update, preview of new orangutan facility

OMAHA, Neb.—The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo's new president and CEO Dr. Luis Padilla doesn't consider the work being done on Hubbard Orangutan Forest to be renovation. Rather, he sees it as a reimagination. "Essentially a redesign of that space that will feel, look like a totally brand-new...
fox42kptm.com

FOX 42 News Virtual Town Hall: Education Issues in Nebraska

Fox 42 News held it's first Virtual Town Hall on Facebook Friday afternoon. Fox 42's Tom Becka was joined by Michelle Settlemyer, the President of the Omaha Education Association, to discuss education issues facing Omaha and the rest of Nebraska and the education proposals being looked at by the Nebraska Legislature.
fox42kptm.com

North Omaha business district receives federal funding for 24th St. Master Plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With federal funding secured, the north Omaha business district will soon see development coming to the area. "We'd love to start some construction at the fall of this year, but realistically we may even be looking at the spring of next year," said LaVonya Goodwin, executive director for the North 24th St. Business Improvement District.
fox42kptm.com

Creighton basketball game vs Villanova this weekend is sold out

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — This Saturday's Creighton men's basketball home game against Villanova is officially sold out, school officials announced on Friday. The game marks Creighton's first time playing Villanova since last season's Big East Tournament title game that was played at Madison Square Garden. The Bluejays ended up...
fox42kptm.com

City of Council Bluffs creates Vacant Property Registration program

Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — In October 2022, the City Council of Council Bluffs passed a new Vacant Property Registration program. According to a press release from a spokesperson for Council Bluffs, the program aims to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Council Bluffs citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant property and the payment of an annual registration fee to be used for monitoring, inspecting, and recording the condition of the vacant property.
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Health Department to offer free HIV testing February 7th

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Doulgas County Health Department will offer free walk-in HIV testing at its main building early next week. This is in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing will take place this upcoming Tuesday, February 7th between noon and 7:00 P.M. According to the Health...
