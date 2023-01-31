Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
City of Omaha unveiling new art exhibit in honor of Black History Month
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — February is Black History Month, and in honor of that Omaha will be unveiling a new art exhibit. The Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to highlight the contributions African Americans have made to not only the City of Omaha, but the United States as a whole.
fox42kptm.com
Musical auditions, seed sharing and herbal clinic among the things to do the week of Feb 6
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Boredom Busters, Read to a Dog, Herb Clinic, In the Heights auditions, and Seed Share are among the things to do the week of February 6. Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St. STE 131, is hosting Boredom Busters on Tuesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m., according to the event Facebook page.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Zoo gives update, preview of new orangutan facility
OMAHA, Neb.—The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s new president and CEO Dr. Luis Padilla doesn’t consider the work being done on Hubbard Orangutan Forest to be renovation. Rather, he sees it as a reimagination. “Essentially a redesign of that space that will feel, look like a totally brand-new...
fox42kptm.com
FOX 42 News Virtual Town Hall: Education Issues in Nebraska
Fox 42 News held it's first Virtual Town Hall on Facebook Friday afternoon. Fox 42's Tom Becka was joined by Michelle Settlemyer, the President of the Omaha Education Association, to discuss education issues facing Omaha and the rest of Nebraska and the education proposals being looked at by the Nebraska Legislature.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha North girls are having quite a season with the help of a freshman
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — There is quite a turnaround in the making for the Omaha North girls basketball program. Omaha North is a very young team. They start three freshmen. One of them is in the top ten in scoring and steals. That's A'yanna Hill. She's just a freshman,...
fox42kptm.com
Multiple records broken or matched at Neb. vs. Penn State basketball game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Multiple records were either broken or matched at the Nebraska vs. Penn State men's basketball game, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. The 72-63 win for the Huskers marked the first home win over Penn State since 2019. The Huskers never trailed during...
fox42kptm.com
North Omaha business district receives federal funding for 24th St. Master Plan
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With federal funding secured, the north Omaha business district will soon see development coming to the area. “We’d love to start some construction at the fall of this year, but realistically we may even be looking at the spring of next year,” said LaVonya Goodwin, executive director for the North 24th St. Business Improvement District.
fox42kptm.com
Creighton basketball game vs Villanova this weekend is sold out
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — This Saturday's Creighton men's basketball home game against Villanova is officially sold out, school officials announced on Friday. The game marks Creighton's first time playing Villanova since last season's Big East Tournament title game that was played at Madison Square Garden. The Bluejays ended up...
fox42kptm.com
City of Council Bluffs creates Vacant Property Registration program
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — In October 2022, the City Council of Council Bluffs passed a new Vacant Property Registration program. According to a press release from a spokesperson for Council Bluffs, the program aims to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Council Bluffs citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant property and the payment of an annual registration fee to be used for monitoring, inspecting, and recording the condition of the vacant property.
fox42kptm.com
Douglas County Health Department to offer free HIV testing February 7th
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Doulgas County Health Department will offer free walk-in HIV testing at its main building early next week. This is in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing will take place this upcoming Tuesday, February 7th between noon and 7:00 P.M. According to the Health...
Comments / 0