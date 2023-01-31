Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — In October 2022, the City Council of Council Bluffs passed a new Vacant Property Registration program. According to a press release from a spokesperson for Council Bluffs, the program aims to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Council Bluffs citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant property and the payment of an annual registration fee to be used for monitoring, inspecting, and recording the condition of the vacant property.

