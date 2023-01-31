Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
KFVS12
Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
kjluradio.com
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
Kait 8
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
darnews.com
Trooper hurt in Poplar Bluff highway accident
A Poplar Bluff Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday while responding to an accident on Highway 60, north of Poplar Bluff at the Marble Hill Road overpass. According to Sgt. Clark Parrot, treacherous road conditions have caused several accidents in the area. “We had...
kjfmradio.com
Auxvasse man breaks 26 year old state record
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
mymoinfo.com
BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri
Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
KFVS12
Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night. According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
2 missing Missouri children located in Florida at grocery store with kidnapper
Two children that were missing from Missouri were located in High Springs, Florida, in a grocery store Wednesday, a year after they first disappeared.
KFVS12
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors. The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri. The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Highway Patrol Report New Scam With Familiar Tactic
The Missouri State Highway Patrol took to Facebook earlier this week to warn the public of a new scam using a familiar tactic that's making the rounds. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they have been receiving calls from the public about scammers posing as a member of the highway patrol, calling individuals, and claiming the individuals have a warrant out for their arrest. To make the scam seem more "real" the scammers are using apps that show a Troop Headquarters phone number.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
