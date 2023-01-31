Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Related
ETOnline.com
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Tiffany Haddish Not ‘Concerned’ About What People Think Despite Outcry to Have Her Removed from ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish had a tough year in 2022 after allegations surfaced that she was engaged in a sexual abuse scandal with fellow comedian Aries Spears, but she didn’t think that there would be such a heavy push to have her not appear on a Girls Trip sequel, which is set to begin production soon.
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
ETOnline.com
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
ETOnline.com
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo 'Hard Launches' Boyfriend Myke Wright on Social Media: See Their Sweet PDA on Pre-GRAMMYs Red Carpet
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
ETOnline.com
Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth introduced the world to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, a few months ago and now they're taking things to the next level. On Saturday, the "Light Switch" singer made his red carpet debut with Sansone at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Rinna Walks the Runway in Daring Bodysuit and Fur Coat: Pics
Lisa Rinna wowed the crowd on the Copenhagen catwalk this week. The 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star walked the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen in a black bodysuit and cheetah-print fur coat on Thursday. To complete the look, her short hair was gelled vertically into the air...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy
Spotted: new parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum!. On Saturday, the couple turned the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons into a glamorous date night out. According to the social media star, it was their first since announcing in late January that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
Comments / 0