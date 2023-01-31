Read full article on original website
The Treasury Is Changing How It Classifies Cars to Make EV Tax Credits Apply Fairly
The U.S. Treasury Department is modifying its vehicle classifications after being criticized for using older standards that no longer apply to new vehicles. The Treasury relied on corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards to classify vehicles into segments, but these rules often place vehicles into different segments than intended, which is affecting the eligibility of certain models for EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Treasury is now dropping the old CAFE standards and switching to EPA Fuel Economy Labeling, which could make more EVs eligible for federal tax credits, according to Automotive News.
BMW Will Spend $870 Million To Make EVs and Batteries in Mexico
BMW is earmarking €800 million, or $866 million at current exchange rates, to begin production of its upcoming EVs and batteries in Mexico. It might be more appropriate to cite current exchange rates between the euro and peso now that Mexico is becoming a hotspot of EV production. In that case, BMW is investing a veritable fortune of 16.3 billion pesos to make its “Neue Klasse” fully-electric vehicles.
Nissan Claims It's on Track to Sell Solid-State Batteries in 2028
We’ve known for a while now that Nissan is investing heavily in solid-state batteries. They promise to charge faster while also being lighter and less expensive to produce. Recently, David Moss, Nissan’s European head of Research & Development, sat down with Autocar for an interview where he claimed the company is still on track to hit its 2028 production target.
Chips and Recalls Left Ford Reeling in 2022
2022 did not pan out the way Ford was expecting it to at all, Elon Musk’s trial over a tweet is drawing to an end, and Honda’s dealer and service network isn’t liking anything it’s hearing on the automaker’s plans for Afeela. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for February 3, 2023.
State Farm Won't Insure Theft-Prone Hyundai and Kia Models In Louisiana
The Hyundai/Kia theft drama just keeps getting worse. The shockwaves from what started as a dumb social media trend have turned into a full-blown epidemic of headache for millions of Hyundai and Kia owners across the country. The latest blow: Insurance companies refusing to cover theft-prone models. New Orleans CBS affiliate 4WWL reports that State Farm is now declining coverage on certain Hyundai and Kia models in Louisiana, and potentially several other states.
Red Bull's 2026 Formula 1 Power Units Won't Be Built by Ford
Today, Ford and Red Bull announced a new partnership, allowing the American automaker to return to Formula 1 in 2026. But the Red Bull Ford Powertrains logo that appeared during the announcement might have caused some confusion amidst the excitement. Red Bull Racing formed an independent company in 2021, called Red Bull Powertrains, aimed at developing an in-house power unit to debut for the 2026 season. The engine development arm already tested what is now the Red Bull Ford power unit for the first time late last year. In other words, despite the Ford name, it’s not exactly a Ford engine in F1.
At $27,500, Is This Low-Mileage 1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 a Foxy Deal?
Shrewd people can be described as “sly as a fox,” but we’ll still have to determine if buying today’s Nice Price or No Dice 5.0 Fox body Mustang will prove a cunning move. Beetle Bailey is one of the world’s longest-running comic strips, even outlasting its...
Volkswagen Brasilia, BMW 2002, Dodge Tradesman: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
I don’t know about the weather near you, but here in New York, it’s freezing. The thermometer says it’s 24, but it feels about a thousand degrees colder than that. Even my brief, largely underground commute left me shivering. All this to say: A winter without snow sucks.
Honda Tells Owners to Stop Driving Recalled Takata Airbag Models
It’s been 15 years since the first Takata airbag recalls were announced, yet the deadly airbags are still killing drivers to this day. Despite warning after warning, many drivers still haven’t had their airbags replaced — and, thanks to parts shortages, many have never even had the opportunity. Now, Honda is putting its foot down about the recalled cars, telling owners to stop driving their vehicles until those faulty airbags are replaced.
2023 Lexus RZ 450e Starts at $59,650
After making its debut in the spring of 2022, Lexus has finally released pricing for its first fully electric vehicle. Including a $1,150 destination charge, the RZ 450e starts at $59,650. The RZ 405e is Lexus’ first EV. Even though it shares mechanics with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra,...
