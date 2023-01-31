Read full article on original website
John Meska
5d ago
Everyone charged with drug crimes should face mandatory life sentences for refusing to turn in their drug sources.
Reply(1)
3
KIMT
Man who almost ran over two Austin police officers is going to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. - Getting caught sleeping in a car leads to a prison sentence for a St. Paul man. Elijah Denton II, 29, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation.
Four Charged for Assault, Theft Outside of Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against four people Thursday in connection to a reported fight and robbery outside of a Rochester business last December. The criminal complaint in the case says on December 18 Rochester police officers took the report of a past...
kymnradio.net
Arrest made, charges filed in July overdose death; Public Safety Center will require more corrections officers; Northfield Public Library has new satellitie book drops
On Tuesday, Northfield police made an arrest in connection with the overdose death of a young Northfield man, and. yesterday the Rice County Attorney’s office brought murder charges against the suspect. Separate statements made by the Northfield Police Department and the Rice County Attorney’s office said 22-year-old Chalin Riley...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
KAAL-TV
False Mower County contractor accused of swindling homeowners out of thousands for incomplete renovations
(ABC 6 News) – A Brownsdale man appeared in Mower County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, on two charges each of theft by swindle and residential contractor–violation of commissioner order. According to court documents, Larry David Alvarez, 42, was ordered by the Minnesota Department of Labor in October of...
wearegreenbay.com
Man fleeing from Wisconsin deputies ingests ‘substantial amount’ of meth during pursuit
HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit. A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody...
fox9.com
3 teenagers overdosed in Mankato; 3 arrested
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) arrested three people for allegedly providing controlled substances to three teenagers in Mankato, Minnesota, who all needed to be treated for an overdose. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody leaving a house they were known...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection with juvenile drug overdoses
(ABC 6 News) – Three Mankato-area adults were arrested Tuesday in connection with three juvenile drug overdoses, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. According to law enforcement, the three juveniles’ symptoms were consistent with exposure to M30 pills, which often contain fentanyl. Two of the...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
3 teens in Mankato overdose on fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl
MANKATO, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Mankato say three teenagers overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl.The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to three different locations on Tuesday to find the teens all exhibiting signs consistent with an opioid overdose. Authorities believe they used fake oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl.Law enforcement used Narcan, and two of the patients were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple accused of cashing $125K in checks from vulnerable relative’s banking account
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple are accused of writing themselves more than $125,000 in checks from an elderly relative’s account in a single year. Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, each face two charges of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
KIMT
Rochester woman found in snowbank for 2nd time in a week after another apparent overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 42-year-old Rochester woman was found in a snowbank for the second time in a week after another apparent overdose. Police said the woman was found in a snowbank in the 800 block of 16th St. SE. on Saturday. The woman was unconscious and responded after she...
KAAL-TV
Woman injured in Highway 52 crash Friday afternoon
(ABC 6 News) – A 21-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lauren Mathaus, of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both northbound when they collided. The report states Mathaus was taken to St....
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
KAAL-TV
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
KAAL-TV
Rochester NAACP holds vigil to honor Tyre Nichols
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been nearly a month since five Memphis police officers severely beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, with him succumbing to his injuries. Sunday night, the Rochester branch of the NAACP honored his life with a vigil at the Rochester Civic Theatre. People across the nation...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville family asking for community’s help after accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville family is asking for the communities help after an accident earlier this month changed their lives forever. A little over two weeks ago, it was just a typical day of carpentry work for 60-year-old Casey Rieck. He was building a roof for a business in Altura. But while on the roof, he slipped, and now his family is trying to hold it together.
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
