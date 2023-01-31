Sarah Lancashire changed 'not right' Happy Valley ending

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire had a say in changing the ending to the final series.

Fans across the country are both dreading and looking forward to the Happy Valley season 3 finale, which will also be the conclusion of the whole story. However, it could've looked a lot different from the final result.

In an interview with The Big Issue, Tommy Lee Royce actor James Norton explained how a second draft of the script came about. He revealed: "We had one version of the end that didn’t feel quite right.

"Sally [Wainwright] knew it and Sarah spoke up and said it doesn’t feel right. A month later, we got a new script and it all fell into place. It was magical."

Although it's sad that the series is coming to an end, everyone involved seems to be in agreement that it was the right choice. James added: "Selfishly, I love [ Happy Valley ], creatively and commercially. So I’m slightly conflicted because personally, I would love to keep going.

"But deep down I’m with Sally. This is the right call. So I hope the ending doesn’t disappoint."

Tommy Lee Royce managed to escape prison and is currently in hiding. (Image credit: BBC)

Tensions are now high ahead of the season finale, with Tommy Lee Royce preparing to get his claws further into his biological son Ryan (Rhys Connah) and convince him to flee the country with him where he intends to start afresh in Marbella.

We last saw Tommy communicating with Ryan from a safe house, where he tried to tempt him with promises of money, a job, and sunshine in a new location, but right now Ryan hasn't agreed to anything. Will he let his dad manipulate him or will he turn against him instead?

Meanwhile, the rest of the community is living in fear, with some forced to leave their homes and find alternative accommodation due to the fact Tommy knows where they live and could potentially come after them.

There's also the matter of Faisal Bhatti (Amit Shah), who accidentally killed Joanna Hepworth (Mollie Winnard) during a heated argument. He seems to be getting increasingly paranoid, but is he about to get away with murder?

With the conclusion just around the corner, here are 5 burning questions we need answering in the Happy Valley finale .

The Happy Valley finale airs on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, February 5. Episodes are also available on demand via BBC iPlayer .