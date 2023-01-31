ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the '60s and '70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

