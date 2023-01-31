Read full article on original website
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Here Are Some Great Events Going on This Weekend Feb 3-5 in Texarkana
Ah, the weekend is here once again. The rain and ice are gone and the temperatures are warming up a bit. If you are looking for something to do this weekend we found a few things to check out. 2023 Annual AKC Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Texarkana presents...
Texarkana Live Music This Weekend – February 3rd and 4th
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
Newly Opened Texarkana Restaurant Features Sweet Tooth Cravings
The first thing you will see when you walk into the newly opened Monjunis in Texarkana is a wall of lighted colored bottles and the second thing you will see is all the colorful cupcakes and cakes from Buttercups, a longtime Louisiana tradition. Buttercups Cupcakes. Shreveport-Bossier has two boutique shops...
See Amazingly Insane Stunts at Motto Xtreme Circus in Texarkana
If you are looking for some fun, I mean super extreme action then this is for you. This isn't anything like a traditional circus. No this is a Motto Xtreme Circus and it's coming to Texarkana. This is a high-energy show that combines action sports with circus feats and it's...
Don’t Miss a Look Back in History & Texarkana’s Famous Postcard
Texarkana's Sesquicentennial continues all year as we have the chance to learn about the history of our great town. TXK150 along with the Texarkana Museum Systems will present a special program that will look back in time and the history of one of Texarkana's famous postcards. It's a long tradition...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Amnesty Program Being Offered to Citizens With Warrants
The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. According to a...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
This Texarkana Assistant Principal Was Selected as Region 8 AP of the Year
It is wonderful to see that the Texarkana area is thriving and one of the best ways to see this happen is in our schools. A big congratulations to the Assistant Principal at Wake Village Elementary School. Andy McCarter, was recently selected as the Region 8 Educational Service Center Outstanding...
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
Texarkana Man Arrested And Charged With Soliciting A Minor Online
The Texarkana Texas Police Department issued a statement today announcing the Monday arrest of a 48-year-old man at his place of work in Bowie County, he is being charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. The TTPD report states that Robert Murphy, 48, of Texarkana, Texas, has been arrested and...
65 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 23 – 29
The fourth and final full week of January saw quite an increase in arrests in Bowie County. Your Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 65 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 25 of those while 40 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
Seriously Dangerous Travel Conditions West Of TXK Next Couple Of Days
Icy road conditions are already being reported to the west of us over in Sulpher Springs and Mt Vernon, and it's slowly moving in our direction. Will it get all the way to Texarkana, that's the big question. One thing is for sure though, you do not want to go to Dallas along the I-30 corridor for the next 36 to 48 hours at least. Don't do it.
