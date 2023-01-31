ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February

Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Happy Half Hour: The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City

San Diego Magazine · The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City. Most of you know Troy as our fearless leader and a frequent flier—or as the guy you wish you could text for recommendations on where to take your finicky mother-in-law to dinner in San Diego. (I just asked him for you; he suggests Fort Oak in Mission Hills). His college classmates, on the other hand, knew him as the guy who couldn’t cook. “I knew how to turn the knob on the microwave to the right,” he admits on this week’s podcast.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Hikes in San Diego

When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Corvette Diner San Diego

San Diego is home to plenty of good eateries, but the Corvette Diner in Liberty Station’s Arts District might take the cake for the restaurant that feels more like a destination than just another place to grab food. Corvette Diner is an establishment in San Diego that has been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyInYourState

This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation

Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
JULIAN, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego

One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy