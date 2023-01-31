Read full article on original website
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
KPBS
Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February
Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
'Frozen Zoo' bringing back thousands of animal species vanishing across the planet
Thousands of animal species are vanishing across the planet. But the San Diego Safari Park is trying to change things and help reverse the loss of these species around the globe.
sandiegomagazine.com
Happy Half Hour: The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City
San Diego Magazine · The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City. Most of you know Troy as our fearless leader and a frequent flier—or as the guy you wish you could text for recommendations on where to take your finicky mother-in-law to dinner in San Diego. (I just asked him for you; he suggests Fort Oak in Mission Hills). His college classmates, on the other hand, knew him as the guy who couldn’t cook. “I knew how to turn the knob on the microwave to the right,” he admits on this week’s podcast.
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
Mas Fuego Cocina and Tequilaria Joining The Shoppes at Carlsbad
Latin Fusion Restaurant and Tequila Bar Planning Third California Location
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
Spring in San Diego Kicks Off With San Diego Botanic Garden’s Third Annual World of Orchids
Get ready for spring and celebrate the season. San Diego Botanic Garden is set to host the third annual spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, running Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, April 9. The exhibition will be staged in the state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education...
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
SanDiego.com
Corvette Diner San Diego
San Diego is home to plenty of good eateries, but the Corvette Diner in Liberty Station’s Arts District might take the cake for the restaurant that feels more like a destination than just another place to grab food. Corvette Diner is an establishment in San Diego that has been...
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
OnlyInYourState
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
Aloha Ice Co. Planning Mission Valley Location
Carlsbad-Based Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe to Join Westfield Mission Valley
gbsan.com
Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego
One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
San Diego CountryFest coming to Petco Park
It's almost time to shine your boots and dust off your cowboy hat because a country music festival is coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park this Spring.
Frida’s Taqueria Opening Second Location in Oceanside
Tijuana-Style Taqueria Expanding Their Reach in North County
