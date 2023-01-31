ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Nevada Rep. Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks police reform

After Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols last month, lawmakers are again calling for police reform. I say again because we are now accustomed to a cycle - deadly police violence being met with calls for congressional action, calls that go nowhere. Well, yesterday, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to talk about how to make police reform happen.
China accuses the U.S. of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down of balloon

BEIJING — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. The U.S. shot down a balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.
Israel's far-right government wants the power to override its Supreme Court

TEL AVIV, Israel — Despite overwhelming domestic protest and concerns from the U.S., Israel's most far-right government in history is doubling down on its plan to fundamentally remake Israel's system of government by weakening the powers of the judiciary. The chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court has said the...
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon

On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
U.S. downs Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast, AP says

The U.S. military downed a Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports. The reported downing came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray

China's foreign ministry said it "regrets" the balloon's "unintended" entry into U.S. airspace. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Energy experts share how the U.S. can reach Biden's renewable energy goals

The Biden administration plans to eliminate fossil fuels as a form of energy generation in the U.S. by 2035. The White House set out a target of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity five years later. With 79% of total U.S. energy production still coming from...
Biden's State of the Union address is set to kick off his reelection campaign

President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address may be the unofficial kick-off of his reelection campaign. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

