Democrats vote to upend presidential primary calendar for 2024 but challenges persist
Members of the Democratic National Committee overwhelmingly voted to reshuffle the party's presidential primary calendar, booting the Iowa caucuses from the early slate of states and boosting primaries in South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. The vote Saturday, which punctuated a three-day gathering in Philadelphia, ratifies a proposal the Rules...
Marco Rubio Deflated After Learning Trump Let a Chinese Spy Balloon Fly Over the U.S. 3 Times (Video)
Marco Rubio’s “Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing” balloon of hot air got popped Sunday when “This Week” host Jonathan Karl told him that former President Donald Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the U.S. three times during his administration and did nothing.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Nevada Rep. Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks police reform
After Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols last month, lawmakers are again calling for police reform. I say again because we are now accustomed to a cycle - deadly police violence being met with calls for congressional action, calls that go nowhere. Well, yesterday, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to talk about how to make police reform happen.
China accuses the U.S. of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down of balloon
BEIJING — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. The U.S. shot down a balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.
Israel's far-right government wants the power to override its Supreme Court
TEL AVIV, Israel — Despite overwhelming domestic protest and concerns from the U.S., Israel's most far-right government in history is doubling down on its plan to fundamentally remake Israel's system of government by weakening the powers of the judiciary. The chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court has said the...
Blinken postpones his China trip after a Chinese balloon is spotted over Montana
The U.S. State Department says Secretary Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to Beijing amid concerns about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over U.S. airspace. The Pentagon said Thursday it had "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from China and is being used to collect information from sensitive sites.
Sen. Michael Bennett on why he's in favor of a TikTok ban
Senator Michael Bennet has joined calls from several other lawmakers to ban TikTok from Apple and Google app stores. NPR's Michel Martin asks him what makes the app a national security risk.
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon
On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
U.S. downs Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast, AP says
The U.S. military downed a Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports. The reported downing came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
China's foreign ministry said it "regrets" the balloon's "unintended" entry into U.S. airspace. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Energy experts share how the U.S. can reach Biden's renewable energy goals
The Biden administration plans to eliminate fossil fuels as a form of energy generation in the U.S. by 2035. The White House set out a target of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity five years later. With 79% of total U.S. energy production still coming from...
Pentagon says a suspected Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over the Western U.S.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. A senior defense official told...
U.S. cancels Blinken's visit to China after the appearance of a spy balloon
That Chinese spy balloon is now moving east. The U.S. says it's a spy craft. China insists a - it's a civilian research vessel that simply veered off course. Secretary of State Blinken abruptly called off a trip to Beijing and said he'd only go when the time is right.
Biden's State of the Union address is set to kick off his reelection campaign
President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address may be the unofficial kick-off of his reelection campaign. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
The 'He Gets Us' campaign promotes Jesus. But who's behind it — and what's the goal?
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Religion News Service's Bob Smietana about the "He Gets Us" campaign, which is spending millions to promote Jesus while its funding and overall goal remain unclear. Linah Mohammad. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast...
