Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

CCC holds annual Early Childhood Education Conference for educators

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Learning doesn’t end just because it’s a weekend. Educators across central Nebraska took part in the annual Early Childhood Education Conference at Central Community College in Grand Island. “They teach you to use things that you didn’t really think you could use," said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Picasso

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Picasso at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Picasso! I came in as a very timid stray and unfortunately KAAS doesn’t know anything about my past. During my stay here staff have worked with me and I’m slowly starting to come out of my shell! I LOVE other dogs, they actually have played a big part in helping me come out of my shell! I would love to have a couch of my own to cuddle up on and endless butt scratches from my favorite person! If you’re interested in me, please stop into the shelter!
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Family safe after closet fire in home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Minden girls basketball embodies team in SWC tournament win

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Minden Whippets are Southwest Conference Champions. “It feels amazing. We’ve been wanting it for so long,” said freshman Myla Emery. The two-seeded Whippets were going up against the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes and in the biggest moments of the game they turned to the freshman Emery.
MINDEN, NE

