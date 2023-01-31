KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Picasso at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Picasso! I came in as a very timid stray and unfortunately KAAS doesn’t know anything about my past. During my stay here staff have worked with me and I’m slowly starting to come out of my shell! I LOVE other dogs, they actually have played a big part in helping me come out of my shell! I would love to have a couch of my own to cuddle up on and endless butt scratches from my favorite person! If you’re interested in me, please stop into the shelter!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO