WAYNE, NJ – Every year around this time, Mayor Chris Vergano mentions Cablevision during his administrative report to the Wayne Town Council. He talks about the complaints he receives of the cost for their service and inquiries as to why there are no other TV and internet providers in Wayne - which isn't exactly true. According to Vergano a portion of the Second Ward in Wayne is an area serviced by Verizon Fios. So, each year, he writes Verizon Fios and asks them to expand their service and each year they reply, basically saying that they were not interested in expanding...

WAYNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO