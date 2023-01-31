Read full article on original website
RXR in talks to surrender two office buildings to lenders
Scott Rechler’s RXR is confronting the impact of remote work and rising interest rates by parting ways with a slice of its office portfolio. The developer is preparing to hand some of his office buildings back to lenders, the Financial Times reported. The chairman didn’t specify to the publication which buildings or how many would be turned over, but likened about 10 percent of the firm’s office portfolio to Kodak film, implying they were outdated.
Morris County Glass Mansion Going For $6.995M (LOOK INSIDE)
A gleaming glass mansion is on the Morris County real estate market for nearly $7 million. Found in Kinnelon’s Prestigious Smoke Rise neighborhood just 35 minutes from New York City, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was designed by Colorado-based firm, Berglund Architects. Looking to prioritize privacy? The 10,000-square-foot-plus property is...
Developer plans 70K sf warehouse in Wayne
The warehouse space race isn’t over. With the industrial market still tight, Monello Landscape Industries is seeking to build a four-story warehouse in the Passaic County township of Wayne, NorthJersey.com reported. The 70,000-square-foot building at 125 Pompton Plains Crossroad would feature a dozen loading docks, 39 parking spaces and 3,300 square feet of offices.
Mendham Compound With Barn, Tennis Courts Selling For $5.399
Looking for more space? A stunning compound spanning nearly 13,000 square feet is up for sale in Mendham. The six-bedroom and 10-bathroom home at 3 Winston Farm Ln. is described on Zillow as an “impeccable all-brick Georgian colonial” built in 1991. The property sits on more than five...
How Hochul’s film tax credit, casino plan affect real estate
While Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing and 421a proposals captured real estate’s attention this week, two other aspects of her $227 billion budget have implications for the industry. One is her call for using revenue from the three planned downstate casinos to fund mass transit, the Wall Street Journal...
$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
NYC to weigh hybrid work for city employees
City Hall is slowly relenting on its resistance to hybrid work for municipal employees. Officials agreed to consider a hybrid work scenario for DC 37 workers as negotiations with the union continue, Gothamist reported. The union’s social services branch, SSEU Local 371, announced the update on negotiations in a letter to members, while City Hall declined to comment on active negotiations.
Tile retailer Ann Sacks inks 21K sf lease in Long Island City
The first legal cannabis shops have yet to open in Queens, but Long Island City is getting stoned in another sense of the term. High-end tile and stone wholesaler Ann Sacks signed a 21,161-square-foot lease for the entire ground floor of 21-01 51st Avenue, a former toy factory converted to office and retail by the Kaufman Organization and True North Management.
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites
Manhattan has a lot more room for housing, if the government would let someone build it. A report from Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine identifies development sites that could produce 73,000 apartments. It’s not an exhaustive list, but focuses on parcels that require public action to allow for residential projects.
Is FIOS Expanding its Service in Wayne? Mayor Vergano Shares 'Good News'
WAYNE, NJ – Every year around this time, Mayor Chris Vergano mentions Cablevision during his administrative report to the Wayne Town Council. He talks about the complaints he receives of the cost for their service and inquiries as to why there are no other TV and internet providers in Wayne - which isn't exactly true. According to Vergano a portion of the Second Ward in Wayne is an area serviced by Verizon Fios. So, each year, he writes Verizon Fios and asks them to expand their service and each year they reply, basically saying that they were not interested in expanding...
East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market. Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
Residents group opposes Lord & Taylor's plans for downtown Westfield, N.J.
WESTFIELD, N.J. -- The town council is set to vote on a huge redevelopment project that will bring new apartments and office space to downtown Westfield.But as CBS2 found out on Tuesday, a group of residents opposing the project say the plan will change the character of their town.Westfield is known for its quaint downtown, but during the pandemic many chain stores like Lord & Taylor shut down as people starting shopping online.The owners of Lord & Taylor want to redevelop seven acres of their own property and build new office space and apartments. They also want to buy land...
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal Use
A former investment advisor from Elizabeth, New Jersey, has admitted to stealing over $600,000 from five clients between 2018 and 2020. The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores. The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
