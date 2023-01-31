ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

therealdeal.com

RXR in talks to surrender two office buildings to lenders

Scott Rechler’s RXR is confronting the impact of remote work and rising interest rates by parting ways with a slice of its office portfolio. The developer is preparing to hand some of his office buildings back to lenders, the Financial Times reported. The chairman didn’t specify to the publication which buildings or how many would be turned over, but likened about 10 percent of the firm’s office portfolio to Kodak film, implying they were outdated.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Morris County Glass Mansion Going For $6.995M (LOOK INSIDE)

A gleaming glass mansion is on the Morris County real estate market for nearly $7 million. Found in Kinnelon’s Prestigious Smoke Rise neighborhood just 35 minutes from New York City, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was designed by Colorado-based firm, Berglund Architects. Looking to prioritize privacy? The 10,000-square-foot-plus property is...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer plans 70K sf warehouse in Wayne

The warehouse space race isn’t over. With the industrial market still tight, Monello Landscape Industries is seeking to build a four-story warehouse in the Passaic County township of Wayne, NorthJersey.com reported. The 70,000-square-foot building at 125 Pompton Plains Crossroad would feature a dozen loading docks, 39 parking spaces and 3,300 square feet of offices.
WAYNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

How Hochul’s film tax credit, casino plan affect real estate

While Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing and 421a proposals captured real estate’s attention this week, two other aspects of her $227 billion budget have implications for the industry. One is her call for using revenue from the three planned downstate casinos to fund mass transit, the Wall Street Journal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

NYC to weigh hybrid work for city employees

City Hall is slowly relenting on its resistance to hybrid work for municipal employees. Officials agreed to consider a hybrid work scenario for DC 37 workers as negotiations with the union continue, Gothamist reported. The union’s social services branch, SSEU Local 371, announced the update on negotiations in a letter to members, while City Hall declined to comment on active negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tile retailer Ann Sacks inks 21K sf lease in Long Island City

The first legal cannabis shops have yet to open in Queens, but Long Island City is getting stoned in another sense of the term. High-end tile and stone wholesaler Ann Sacks signed a 21,161-square-foot lease for the entire ground floor of 21-01 51st Avenue, a former toy factory converted to office and retail by the Kaufman Organization and True North Management.
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites

Manhattan has a lot more room for housing, if the government would let someone build it. A report from Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine identifies development sites that could produce 73,000 apartments. It’s not an exhaustive list, but focuses on parcels that require public action to allow for residential projects.
MANHATTAN, NY
TAPinto.net

Is FIOS Expanding its Service in Wayne? Mayor Vergano Shares 'Good News'

WAYNE, NJ – Every year around this time, Mayor Chris Vergano mentions Cablevision during his administrative report to the Wayne Town Council. He talks about the complaints he receives of the cost for their service and inquiries as to why there are no other TV and internet providers in Wayne - which isn't exactly true. According to Vergano a portion of the Second Ward in Wayne is an area serviced by Verizon Fios. So, each year, he writes Verizon Fios and asks them to expand their service and each year they reply, basically saying that they were not interested in expanding...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
CBS New York

Residents group opposes Lord & Taylor's plans for downtown Westfield, N.J.

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- The town council is set to vote on a huge redevelopment project that will bring new apartments and office space to downtown Westfield.But as CBS2 found out on Tuesday, a group of residents opposing the project say the plan will change the character of their town.Westfield is known for its quaint downtown, but during the pandemic many chain stores like Lord & Taylor shut down as people starting shopping online.The owners of Lord & Taylor want to redevelop seven acres of their own property and build new office space and apartments. They also want to buy land...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

