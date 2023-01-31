Read full article on original website
Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan in hopes he can revive the peace process
LAGOS, Nigeria — Pope Francis has arrived in South Sudan, on the second leg of a trip to Africa he has called "a pilgrimage of peace." South Sudan is the world's youngest country with a large Catholic population, and has suffered violent conflict since the end of its civil war. The pope hopes his visit can revive its peace process.
How 'modern-day slavery' in the Congo powers the rechargeable battery economy
Smartphones, computers and electric vehicles may be emblems of the modern world, but, says Siddharth Kara, their rechargeable batteries are frequently powered by cobalt mined by workers laboring in slave-like conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kara, a fellow at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and at...
Haiti is in the midst of one of the worst political crises in its history
We go next to Haiti, where it seems democracy has fallen apart. The country does not have a single regularly elected official. Everybody's terms expired, and nobody has held new elections. Last week, some police turned on the de facto prime minister. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Prime...
TikTok officials go on a public charm offensive amid a stalemate in Biden White House
As infighting continues in the Biden administration over the future of TikTok, the video streaming giant is marshaling its resources toward one goal: convincing the public it is a safe platform. The company recently launched a full-fledged charm offensive that has included rapid-fire meetings in Washington with TikTok CEO Shou...
Tensions rise in the wake of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Let's head overseas now. The recent violence that's rocked Israel and the West Bank raises the question of whether the new Israeli government is able - or even willing - to calm things down. As NPR's Peter Kenyon reports, there is also a loss of faith in the Palestinian leadership's ability to step up as anger builds on both sides.
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken is no longer traveling to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Blinken postpones his China trip after a Chinese balloon is spotted over Montana
The U.S. State Department says Secretary Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to Beijing amid concerns about a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over U.S. airspace. The Pentagon said Thursday it had "very high confidence" that the high-altitude surveillance balloon came from China and is being used to collect information from sensitive sites.
A journalist ventures inside one of the world's most notorious terrorist groups
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies in for Terry Gross. The National Counterterrorism Center has identified the Haqqani network as a lethal and sophisticated insurgent group responsible for high-profile suicide bombings in Afghanistan and armed assault on the Kabul International Hotel and other targets. Our guest, journalist Jere Van Dyk, has spent decades reporting on Afghanistan and, in the early 1980s, lived with Haqqani network leaders while they were battling invading forces from the Soviet Union. Van Dyk returned to the region several more times in succeeding years, in part hoping to reconnect with the clan's leader and discuss the group's evolution into an organization willing to kill innocent civilians in its attacks. On one trip in 2008, Van Dyk was taken hostage by the Taliban and held captive for 45 days. He later advised the Obama administration on a reevaluation of its hostage policies.
Morning news brief
Military analysts sometimes use this term, unsinkable aircraft carrier. That's the term for an island in the Pacific where you can base planes or troops. The United States just obtained additional rights to an unsinkable aircraft carrier off the coast of China. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is in Manila and said the U.S. gained access to four more military bases in the Philippines.
Pentagon says a suspected Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over the Western U.S.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. A senior defense official told...
