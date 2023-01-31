FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Fort Worth police officers are recovering after not one, two but three 18-wheelers slammed into their patrol car on an icy highway in a matter of minutes. It happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The officers initially stopped to help drivers involved in a crash when the trailer of a jack-knifed 18-wheeler hit their cruiser. One officer then got out of his patrol car, and began walking toward his partner when a second 18-wheeler struck his cruiser. As the two officers worked together to cross the iced-over highway to a grassy median, a third 18-wheeler slid, striking the patrol vehicle again.One of the officers injured his ankle as he moved across the ice. But even though both officers sustained injuries, they immediately moved back to the highway to help those involved in multiple crashes. The department hasn't released more information on how many people were involved, or whether or not they were injured. Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

