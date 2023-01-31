Read full article on original website
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
WFAA
Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system.
18-wheeler slams into Fort Worth police patrol car, narrowly missing officers
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Fort Worth police officers are recovering after not one, two but three 18-wheelers slammed into their patrol car on an icy highway in a matter of minutes. It happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The officers initially stopped to help drivers involved in a crash when the trailer of a jack-knifed 18-wheeler hit their cruiser. One officer then got out of his patrol car, and began walking toward his partner when a second 18-wheeler struck his cruiser. As the two officers worked together to cross the iced-over highway to a grassy median, a third 18-wheeler slid, striking the patrol vehicle again.One of the officers injured his ankle as he moved across the ice. But even though both officers sustained injuries, they immediately moved back to the highway to help those involved in multiple crashes. The department hasn't released more information on how many people were involved, or whether or not they were injured. Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
fox4news.com
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo
Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
KIII TV3
Man arrested in connection with missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning
Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas State Trooper Hit by Motorist, Seriously Injured While Working Crash
A Texas State Trooper was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a motorist while investigating a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety, North Texas Region, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Trooper Curtis Putz was investigating a crash along Interstate 45 in Navarro County when he was hit by a vehicle.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
fox4news.com
Shannon Murray gets stuck while driving in Tarrant County
If you have to get somewhere today, it could be tricky. FOX 4's Shannon Murray found that out the hard way.
Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release.
fox4news.com
Missing 9-year-old boy in Dallas found safe
DALLAS - Dallas police say a 9-year-old boy they considered critically missing has been found safe. Daylin Bell was last seen just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday along Forest Lane near Audelia Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. Police announced he had been found safe just before 6 a.m....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident
A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
