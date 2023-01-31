Read full article on original website
Women's Tennis Slighted by LIU, 5-2
PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel women's tennis team was defeated by the LIU Sharks on Sunday, 5-2, at the Vidas Courts. The Dragons dropped the doubles point but, the duo of Lorie Lemongo and Renata Lombera earned a fairly easy victory in the top-seeded match, 6-1. In singles play, Lemongo...
Washington Scores 40 As Dragons Rally Past Stony Brook
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Keishana Washington scored 40 points and led a fourth quarter comeback as the Drexel women's basketball team picked up a big road win, 66-65 at Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon. Keishana Washington notched her 56th consecutive game in double figures, scoring 40. It was her...
Dragons Play at Stony Brook for First Time on Sunday
Game Info: Sunday, February 5, 2023 - 1:00 p.m. Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena - Stony Brook, N.Y. The Drexel women's basketball team wraps a weekend trip north, taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sunday, February 5. Tipoff from Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, N.Y. is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
No. 4 Women's Squash Advances to MASC Final with Sweep of Georgetown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Drexel women's squash team continued its run at the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference championships on Saturday morning with a 9-0 win against No. 18 Georgetown. The Dragons made quick work of things in the first rotation with all four matches lasting less than 19...
Men's Tennis Upended by Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Drexel men's tennis team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 7-0, on Saturday in Happy Valley. The Dragons were competitive throughout the whole match. In doubles play, Alan Jesudason and Alex De Sousa fell short in the top-seeded match, 7-5. In the third-seeded flight, Juan Manuel Sanchez and Pierre Humayou was defeated in the tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 7 Men's Squash Upended In MASC Championship Match
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Noel Heaton picked up an early win for the No. 7 Drexel University men's squash team, but the Dragons fell to No. 6 Virginia 8-1 on Sunday afternoon. At number seven, Noel Heaton took a 3-0 victory against Francis Hajek. After two tightly contested wins going 11-8 and 11-9, Heaton was able to cruise to victory in the third with an 11-2 victory.
No. 4 Women's Squash Wins Second Consecutive Gaynor Cup
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Drexel University women's squash team won the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championship, securing a 6-3 victory against No. 7 Virginia on Sunday morning. It is the third time the Dragons have won the Gaynor Cup, and their second title in a row as the...
No. 7 Men's Squash Sweeps Dickinson to Open MASC Championships
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Drexel University men's squash team opened the Mid-Atlantic Squash Championships with authority, as they were able to take down Dickinson College by a score of 9-0 Friday evening. Kicking things off for the Dragons was José López who won with an 11-5 11-2,...
No. 4 Women's Squash Starts MASC Championships with Sweep of F&M
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Drexel University women's squash team opened the Mid-Atlantic Squash Championships in style with a 9-0 win against No. 19 Franklin & Marshall on Friday afternoon. Getting things started for the Dragons was Moa Bonnemark who took an 11-2 11-2, 11-3 win at number...
