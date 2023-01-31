CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Noel Heaton picked up an early win for the No. 7 Drexel University men's squash team, but the Dragons fell to No. 6 Virginia 8-1 on Sunday afternoon. At number seven, Noel Heaton took a 3-0 victory against Francis Hajek. After two tightly contested wins going 11-8 and 11-9, Heaton was able to cruise to victory in the third with an 11-2 victory.

