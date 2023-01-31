Read full article on original website
thehofstrachronicle.com
"Next man up mentality" leads Hofstra to win over Stony Brook
Even without leading scorer Aaron Estrada, the Hofstra men’s basketball team remained the dominant force on Long Island and in the CAA with a 79-58 win over Stony Brook on Saturday to establish their longest winning streak of the year at five games. Estrada missed his fourth game of...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: Hofstra looks to take over CAA with win against rival Stony Brook
The Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team is at home this weekend as they take on the Stony Brook University Seawolves at the Mack Sports Complex on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pride is coming off a 76-72 win over the Towson University Tigers on Thursday, during which they trailed by eight points midway through the second half. From that point, the Pride turned it around as Bryce Washington hit a series of clutch three-pointers off the bench that helped seal a win that moved his team into a first-place tie in the conference standings.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra drops fifth straight in close contest with Monmouth
The Hofstra Prides women’s basketball team saw their losing streak extend to five games after a loss to Monmouth University. Despite a competitive contest, the Pride fell 63-59 to the Hawks. “We did see growth in this game, they played hard they got after it,” says Hofstra head coach...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Wrestling cruises to win over George Mason
On Feb. 3, Hofstra’s wrestling team earned a big win at home over George Mason University. The Pride won 26-16 in their third dual meet win this season. “I was happy with the effort, the grit and the toughness in a lot of situations,” said head coach Dennis Papadatos, “We’re showing what we’re capable of,”.
Herald Community Newspapers
Three cheers for Wantagh cheer
Wantagh High School’s cheerleading team has earned a bid to the national cheerleading competition in Florida later this month. It’s another feather in the cap of the greater Wantagh-Seaford area — Seaford High School’s cheer team also will be going to nationals, as will MacArthur High School’s team.
fox5ny.com
Long Island street honoring KKK leader renamed after student-led effort
LONG ISLAND - A street that honored a leader of the Ku Klux Klan on Long Island has been renamed after a campaign led by high school students. The village board of Malverne, in Hempstead, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State Klan.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Plain Talk: A pilgrimage of spirit and hope
This month’s column was written outside the walls of the old city in Jerusalem, Israel. I was leading a pilgrimage with 74 Americans mostly from Suffolk County, a few from New Jersey, a few from Maryland and a few from Tennessee. We were clearly a very diverse and unique community of people.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
News 12
Guide: Warming centers around Long Island
Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
(Mostly) True Things to share bad dates and laughs in Port Jefferson
When you’re on a mission to find your perfect match, it’s safe to say you’ll have some less-than-great experiences along the way. It happens to the best of us. Whether you’re partnered up or flying solo, an evening of Valentines-themed storytelling is sure to be relatable and entertaining.
Mineola mayor says Long Island residents 'feel betrayed' by George Santos
Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira says Santos has done nothing to help his Long Island district so far.
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
rocklanddaily.com
New York Country Club in New Hempstead Sells For $35 Million
The nearly 150 acres owned by the New York Country Club at 103 Brick Church Road in New Hempstead was sold to Harvey Klein of King Ventures. The buyer is an advertising specialty company located at 12 College Road in Monsey. Built in 1996, the golf course has been used...
FireRescue1
FDNY firefighter, 34, dies of cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — FDNY Firefighter Anthony Mauro, 34, will be laid to rest Thursday after a years-long battle with cancer, SILive reported. The six-year FDNY veteran was assigned to Engine 241/Ladder 109 in Brooklyn. “He leaves behind his wife and two young children. He touched many lives in...
Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Another NY nurses' strike? Staff at Long Island hospital step toward walkout.
A patient room at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York About 800 nurses at South Shore University Hospital voted to authorize a strike on Friday, meaning 10-day notice of such an action could be given anytime. [ more › ]
Upworthy
High school students leave graduation to put out fire at their classmate's house
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A group of high schoolers in Long Island, New York, traded their graduation robes for firefighter gear when a fire broke out near their school. The Port Jefferson High School students had just walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and were taking photos with their families after the ceremony when they were alerted to a nearby fire. Immediately, the teens—identified by their principal, Eric Haruthunian, as Ryan Parmegiani, Kasumi Layne-Stasik, Hunter Volpi, Andrew Patterson, Shane Hartig and Peter Rizzo—dropped what they were doing and rushed to the Port Jefferson Fire Department firehouse to help with the fire.
