The most affordable Wi-Fi 6E router is now even cheaper — for a limited time

By Ben Wilson
 3 days ago

If you're looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi to the latest technology, TP-Link has the best overall choice for performance and value with its Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E router now on a limited-time sale on Amazon . Temporarily reduced by 15% brings you a $30 saving on this tri-band model featuring the latest wireless tech, perfect for anyone with modern devices or those looking to future-proof their home.

TP-Link Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E router | $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

TP-Link offers the first genuinely affordable Wi-Fi 6E router with a super-strong wireless signal effortlessly covering 2-3-bedroom houses with 5,400Mbps combined bandwidth. View Deal

Since I tested it for my TP-Link Archer AXE75 router review , I've recommended it to anyone looking to upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6E standard. Filled with cutting-edge networking features like a dedicated 6GHz band and OFMDA beamforming to deliver reliable Internet access to multiple devices, it's also the best overall value router for those looking to upgrade from previous generations.

The six antennas will stand out from any usual ornaments in your home, but the AXE75 at least boasts a sleek aesthetic in its design. The patterned shell makes it look a little more subtle than some sci-fi monstrosities touted as 'next-gen' routers, something that can often turn people off modern hardware in fear of overcomplicating efforts.

The AXE75 is one of the most straightforward and best-value Wi-Fi 6E routers.

It's straightforward to set up and use, whether you opt for a traditional web-based UI from a desktop computer or control everything via the TP-Link Tether mobile app. I've relied on TP-Link hardware in my home for years and have never encountered any significant flaws or failures.

Although I currently have very few devices that officially support the Wi-Fi 6E standard , I'm eyeing up my next potential laptop from various vendors to use as my daily driver, and all fully support 6E tech. Even if you're looking for a general replacement for an aging router, the Archer AXE75 is one of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers and a fantastic all-rounder that'll support new devices for years.

