Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival

Chelsea midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are being lined up in a double transfer swoop by Newcastle United , with both players seeking first team opportunities in the Premier League for the remainder of the season.

With Chelsea's interest in Enzo Fernandez likely to continue until the end of the deadline at 11pm tonight (January 31), then Gallagher and Loftus-Cheek could make way in the squad.

The pair won't come cheap, though, with Everton having already had a £45 million bid rejected for Gallagher. Chelsea are demanding an asking price of £50 million for him, but, with Newcastle having already forked out on Anthony Gordon this transfer window, a loan offer seems more suitable.

According to The Telegraph , Eddie Howe is keen on bringing Gallagher to St James' Park, a season after he performed so well on loan at Crystal Palace. However, Chelsea are reluctant to offer Gallagher on loan to a rival for the Champions League spots this season.

With Jonjo Shelvey leaving to join Nottingham Forest, Newcastle are also keen on further bolstering the midfield, hence the interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

His £150,000-a-week wages are reportedly a stumbling block, though, with Newcastle unwilling to offer that salary in either a permanent or loan offer.

Prior to the World Cup, Loftus-Cheek played regularly for Graham Potter's Chelsea, though he often filled in at right wing-back as opposed to his preferred central midfield role.

He has since missed games through a calf injury, while he has also spent time on the bench, causing him to reconsider his options ahead of the second half of the season.

Gallagher, meanwhile, has been a regular feature in the side, though that often involves him coming off the bench.

With the potential arrival of Enzo Fernandez further limiting his starting options, leaving Stamford Bridge could present the best opportunities for him to retain his place in the England squad.