El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM

MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
MESQUITE, NM
KTSM

KTSM

24-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators have released new information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday night. According to officials, on Feb. 1 at approximately 9:56 p.m., 24-year-old Seville Gaines was reportedly traveling southbound on Hawkins at a high rate of speed when he hit the center median near the intersection […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fire units respond to blaze in Canutillo, Texas

UPDATE: West Valley Fire Department said the call came in at 9:31 am. When units arrived on scene the dept. said it found a large pile of recycling material on fire. Crews set up large diameter streams flowing over 500 gallons a minute each to knock down the flames. Hand lines were also deployed to contain the fire.
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant injured after falling off border wall by Bowie High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was injured after falling off the border wall Friday morning. The incident happened around 10:23 a.m. Officials said it happened on the border wall across from Bowie High School. Officials said the migrant suffered minor injuries. No other information was provided. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed an early morning human smuggling pursuit. According to officials, the pursuit started in Downtown El Paso and ended in a crash at Joshua court and Durrill road in the Lower Valley. The driver and migrants then fled...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)

El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Otero County Prison staff donate 20 units of blood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at the Otero County Prison Facility located in Chaparral partnered up with Vitalant, rolling up their sleeves and donating blood on Tuesday, Jan 31. The facility’s Warden Rios, Deputy Warden Simmons, Chief of Security Ochoa, as well as other administrative staff and security staff, participated in the blood drive […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn

Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
