One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM
MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
24-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators have released new information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday night. According to officials, on Feb. 1 at approximately 9:56 p.m., 24-year-old Seville Gaines was reportedly traveling southbound on Hawkins at a high rate of speed when he hit the center median near the intersection […]
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
Man shot, killed after allegedly striking police vehicles in Anthony, Texas
UPDATE: A man in his late 30s was shot and killed in Anthony, Texas, after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Las Cruces and then struck law enforcement vehicles after being confronted by officers in Anthony, Texas, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. Las Cruces police responded to reports of a […]
Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
Fire units respond to blaze in Canutillo, Texas
UPDATE: West Valley Fire Department said the call came in at 9:31 am. When units arrived on scene the dept. said it found a large pile of recycling material on fire. Crews set up large diameter streams flowing over 500 gallons a minute each to knock down the flames. Hand lines were also deployed to contain the fire.
Migrant injured after falling off border wall by Bowie High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was injured after falling off the border wall Friday morning. The incident happened around 10:23 a.m. Officials said it happened on the border wall across from Bowie High School. Officials said the migrant suffered minor injuries. No other information was provided. Sign...
Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed an early morning human smuggling pursuit. According to officials, the pursuit started in Downtown El Paso and ended in a crash at Joshua court and Durrill road in the Lower Valley. The driver and migrants then fled...
El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)
El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
Otero County Prison staff donate 20 units of blood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at the Otero County Prison Facility located in Chaparral partnered up with Vitalant, rolling up their sleeves and donating blood on Tuesday, Jan 31. The facility’s Warden Rios, Deputy Warden Simmons, Chief of Security Ochoa, as well as other administrative staff and security staff, participated in the blood drive […]
Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn
Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
This week’s most wanted fugitives from El Paso police, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso teams up with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to publicize each agency’s most wanted fugitives. Here are the most wanted fugitives for the week of Feb. 3. El...
Wear Red Day: Staff at Las Palmas Del Sol bring awareness for heart disease
EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The staff at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare wore red in honor of National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 2. National Wear Red Day is used to bring awareness to heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for […]
'They are a blessing': East El Paso couple explains process of raising chickens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
