Lakers News: Statuses Of LeBron James, Anthony Davis Updated Ahead Of Knicks Game

Will LA get its All-Stars back for its second New York game in two nights?

Your Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve upon a miserable Monday night in Brooklyn with a joyful Tuesday evening in Midtown.

Part of the reason (perhaps most of it) behind the Lakers' long night was the absence of All-Star big men LeBron James, who sat out to manage a sore left ankle, and Anthony Davis, shelved as he continues to recuperate from a right foot stress injury.

LA, despite being fairly outmatched against a sharpshooting Nets team, put up a valiant fight at times Monday, at one juncture leading by seven points late in the third quarter. But Brooklyn's shotmaking won out, and the Nets pulled away in the fourth to secure the W, 121-104 , dropping the Lakers to five games below .500, 23-28.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN 's sources, LeBron James is set to suit up this evening against the Knicks, in what will mark his first contest at New York's home arena, Madison Square Garden, since January 2020.

Sources also inform Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports that Los Angeles is hopeful that Davis will also be able to play tonight against the New York Knicks, on the second night of a New York back-to-back pair of games.

Second-year backup shooting guard Austin Reaves remains out with a left hamstring strain, but will be reevaluated Thursday.

According to a recent NBA injury report , the Knicks will be without two-way players DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels, currently with New York's Westchester G League affiliate. Starting Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is unavailable as he continues to recover from a recent right thumb surgery.