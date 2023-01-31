Read full article on original website
Primus leader Les Claypool announced the return of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, featuring his friend and collaborator Sean Lennon as a guitarist. The group unveiled a 41-date summer tour on which they’ll play the 1977 Pink Floyd album Animals in full. Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will co-headline 11 dates during June, performing the band’s 1980 LP Remain in Light.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof. The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.
A new Carole King concert documentary, Home Again: Live in Central Park, will be released on Feb. 9 via The Coda Collection. The film includes exclusive interviews and previously unseen footage from King's May 26, 1973, free concert on Central Park's Great Lawn, which hosted 100,000 fans. Directed by George Scott and produced by Lou Adler and John McDermott, Home Again: Live in Central Park features the entire show with Adler's multicamera 16mm footage.
You love the weekend and you love your dog; here's the perfect opportunity to put those things together, during the month of Love. The Dog Days at The Elizabeth have you and your dogs' names written all over them, especially when they won't cost you a dime. We're talking four weekends of fun with your fur babies; you'll have fun, you dog will have fun (and maybe learn a thing or two.)
Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles held a contest where residents submitted their designs for what will be the special plate for Colorado's 150th anniversary. Many kids submitted their ideas, as well. Imagine being given the assignment, as a kid, to design a license plate that exemplifies Colorado. What items do...
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
The beautiful mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado is famous for numerous reasons. First and foremost, it is home to the iconic Stanley Hotel which served as the inspiration for Stephen King's 'The Shining,' but there's another place in Estes Park with ties to celebrities that will absolutely blow your mind.
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's Executive Director, Carin Avila, about the upcoming eagle watch and the 30th Annual Gala & Auction to help raptors in Northern Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's (RMRP) 30th Annual Gala and Auction will be held at...
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
