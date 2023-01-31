ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Les Claypool to Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ on 2023 Tour

Primus leader Les Claypool announced the return of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, featuring his friend and collaborator Sean Lennon as a guitarist. The group unveiled a 41-date summer tour on which they’ll play the 1977 Pink Floyd album Animals in full. Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will co-headline 11 dates during June, performing the band’s 1980 LP Remain in Light.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof. The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.
Watch a Clip From New Carole King Central Park Concert Film

A new Carole King concert documentary, Home Again: Live in Central Park, will be released on Feb. 9 via The Coda Collection. The film includes exclusive interviews and previously unseen footage from King's May 26, 1973, free concert on Central Park's Great Lawn, which hosted 100,000 fans. Directed by George Scott and produced by Lou Adler and John McDermott, Home Again: Live in Central Park features the entire show with Adler's multicamera 16mm footage.
Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins Celebrating Love of Dogs Every Weekend in February

You love the weekend and you love your dog; here's the perfect opportunity to put those things together, during the month of Love. The Dog Days at The Elizabeth have you and your dogs' names written all over them, especially when they won't cost you a dime. We're talking four weekends of fun with your fur babies; you'll have fun, you dog will have fun (and maybe learn a thing or two.)
Eagle Watch & Gala to Help NoCo Birds This Month

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's Executive Director, Carin Avila, about the upcoming eagle watch and the 30th Annual Gala & Auction to help raptors in Northern Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's (RMRP) 30th Annual Gala and Auction will be held at...
Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
