Read full article on original website
Related
Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday. "It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society...
QCAWC launches 'Looking for Love' adoption promotion for special needs pets
MILAN, Ill. — The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is launching a program called “Looking for Love” on Wednesday, Feb 1. It’s a program to secure adoptions for 14 special needs animals. The shelter says it’s hard for these specific pets to be adopted because of...
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
ourquadcities.com
Warm up winter with free noontime music
Warm up your winter with free live music at two local libraries this month. The first will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street, in the second-floor Community Room. A trio from the Sound Conservatory music academy and shop of Rock Island (1600 2nd Ave.) will take the stage.
ourquadcities.com
Library offers bargains at book sale
If you’re looking to curl up with a good book this winter, you’ll find plenty of bargains at the Rock Island Public Library Southwest Branch book sale. The monthly book sale is noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the 9010 Ridgewood Road Southwest Branch. Book shoppers can fill...
ourquadcities.com
Firefighter injured at Moline house fire
A firefighter was injured at a house fire in Moline on Sunday. It happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street. A fully engulfed unattached garage spread to a duplex. Residents had exited the duplex before emergency crews arrived and firefighters had the fires under control in...
ourquadcities.com
Pippi and Daniel featured in Polyrhythms concert
On Feb. 19, the POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series brings Pippi and Daniel music to Becherer Hall, at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, with a post-Valentine’s Day flavor. A jazz-demystifying workshop begins at 2 p.m., followed by a matinee concert from 5–7 p.m. Pippi...
ourquadcities.com
Honoring Black History: Lynda Sargent
Local 4 News honors Black history this month. Lynda Sargent spent her entire life in Rock Island. She runs Heart of Hope Ministries. It started back in the neighborhood where she lived with her grandparents. She’s proud of being able to provide food for thousands of people for almost a...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
ourquadcities.com
Isabel Bloom celebrates 60th anniversary
Isabel Bloom will host a 60-Year Anniversary Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Isabel Bloom Tour Center and Showroom, 736 Federal St., Davenport. The year 2023 marks the start of Isabel Bloom’s 60th year in business. In celebration, the company has plans to host several events throughout the year to honor this milestone, a news release says.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
KCRG.com
Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born. The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.
ourquadcities.com
Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
ourquadcities.com
Mutual aid helps put out Moline fire
Today, Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:16 a.m., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1731 North Shore Drive. The first arriving fire company arrived in under six minutes and reported an attached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a department release. The involved structure was attached to a two-story split foyer style residence, home to three people.
ourquadcities.com
Two Iowa souls blend in new Augie presidential portrait
During the 100th anniversary year of a key building on Augustana College’s campus, a breathtakingly beautiful and realistic portrait of its last president will soon grace its interior. The private Rock Island school commissioned Maquoketa, Iowa native Rose Frantzen to paint a new portrait of Steven Bahls, Augie’s eighth...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
ourquadcities.com
College planning session set for students, families
The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Comments / 0