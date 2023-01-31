ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Won’t Be an Effective Currency, Store of Value or Medium of Exchange, Says Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio

In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, hedge fund veteran Ray Dalio says Bitcoin (BTC) is getting more attention than it deserves. The founder of asset management firm Bridgewater Associates says that what Bitcoin accomplished in the last 12 years is amazing, but investors still have better choices than putting their money on the benchmark cryptocurrency.
Action Is Needed To Regulate Crypto Assets That Are Not Securities, Says CTFC’s New Chairman

The new Chairman of the Commodities Trading Futures Commission (CTFC) says that crypto assets that are not considered securities need comprehensive legislation. In a new government press release, Chair Rostin Behnam says there remains a gap in the regulation of crypto cash markets of non-security digital assets and that the CFTC is “well positioned” to fill the void.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading

A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
FTX Collapse and Other Crypto Scandals of 2022 Will Benefit Bitcoin (BTC), Says Michael Saylor – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor says the crypto scandals and bankruptcies of 2022 will benefit Bitcoin (BTC) in the long run. In a new fourth quarter MicroStrategy earnings call, the Bitcoin bull predicts a more rational approach to projects and enterprises in the crypto space in the aftermath of the many failures last year, including the FTX implosion.

