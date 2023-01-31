Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Gaming Project Skyrockets Nearly 300% in a Month As Team Announces Series of Updates
WEMIX (WEMIX) is a platform that supports blockchain-based games for over 378,000 gamers, according to its website. WEMIX’s ecosystem includes at least 20 games at time of writing, each of which has its own tokens on the WEMIX blockchain. WEMIX tokens currently have a collective market cap of $164.19 million.
Dogecoin To Release Latest Version of Utility-Enhancing Tool ‘Soon’, According to DOGE Developer
A principal core engineer for the Dogecoin (DOGE) project says a new version of the blockchain’s utility-enhancing tool is about to launch. Dogecoin engineer Michi Lumin tells his 32,000 Twitter followers that Libdogecoin 0.1.2 is on its way, although no specific date is given. “Libdogecoin 0.1.2 soon with easy...
Crypto Exchange Woes Continue: Kraken Reportedly Shutters Regional Headquarters As Bittrex Lays Off 83 Employees
A new report finds that crypto exchanges Kraken and Bittrex are downsizing amid the continued turmoil in the digital asset space. Bloomberg reports that San Francisco-based Kraken shuts down its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after receiving a license to operate a regulated exchange platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
Bitcoin Won’t Be an Effective Currency, Store of Value or Medium of Exchange, Says Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio
In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, hedge fund veteran Ray Dalio says Bitcoin (BTC) is getting more attention than it deserves. The founder of asset management firm Bridgewater Associates says that what Bitcoin accomplished in the last 12 years is amazing, but investors still have better choices than putting their money on the benchmark cryptocurrency.
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Rips to Fresh All-Time High Amid New Protocol Upgrade Proposal
A red-hot Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution printed a fresh all-time high on Thursday after a new protocol upgrade proposal. Optimism (OP) reached a peak of $3.10 on Thursday, the token’s new all-time high (ATH). OP has since retraced to $2.81 at time of writing, but the 81st-ranked crypto asset...
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
Action Is Needed To Regulate Crypto Assets That Are Not Securities, Says CTFC’s New Chairman
The new Chairman of the Commodities Trading Futures Commission (CTFC) says that crypto assets that are not considered securities need comprehensive legislation. In a new government press release, Chair Rostin Behnam says there remains a gap in the regulation of crypto cash markets of non-security digital assets and that the CFTC is “well positioned” to fill the void.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
Bloomberg Unveils Crypto Outlook – Highlights Explosive Polygon (MATIC) Adoption, Forecasts Ethereum Will Outperform Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence has released its official crypto outlook for the month of February, citing massive mainstream adoption of Polygon (MATIC) and forecasting the future of Ethereum’s performance relative to Bitcoin. The new report covers the rise of Polygon, which is a layer-2 network designed to power crypto projects and...
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
FTX Collapse and Other Crypto Scandals of 2022 Will Benefit Bitcoin (BTC), Says Michael Saylor – Here’s Why
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor says the crypto scandals and bankruptcies of 2022 will benefit Bitcoin (BTC) in the long run. In a new fourth quarter MicroStrategy earnings call, the Bitcoin bull predicts a more rational approach to projects and enterprises in the crypto space in the aftermath of the many failures last year, including the FTX implosion.
Trader Who Called Exact Bitcoin Bottom Says One Ethereum Competitor Looks Ready for Massive Breakout
One of the few crypto analysts who bought Bitcoin (BTC) at the bottom in November says an altcoin that’s been steadily rising appears ready for a big breakout. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, says the Ethereum rival and interoperability protocol Cosmos (ATOM) now has one of the best charts around.
