Methodology

To rank the safest cities in the United States, this analysis started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2021, the latest year of available data. The population of each city was added to the analysis to determine crime rates per 100,000 people, and this information was also accessed via data provided by the FBI.

When cities with more than 100,000 people or more did not have data available in the FBI dataset, MoneyGeek conducted individualized research on standardized crime statistics for each specific city. Please note that 2021 data was limited for cities in California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania. We omitted any cities that did not report murder and rape.

This analysis includes 263 cities.

MoneyGeek relied on research by professors Kathryn McCollister and Michael French of the University of Miami and Hai Fang of the University of Colorado, Denver to determine the cost of crime to society . Findings were integrated into the broader dataset to better understand the societal cost of crime within individual cities. Lastly, data was used via Wikipedia on the number and nature of mass shootings in the United States in 2021 .

This story originally appeared on MoneyGeek and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standard

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., named U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., as chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs. This subcommittee oversees all matters regarding Native Americans, Native Hawaiians and Alaska Natives, including the 574 federally recognized Indian tribes with approximately 2 million members. "It is an honor to be named chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs – especially as a new Member of Congress," Hageman said in a news release. "There are many serious issues that our Native American populations are facing – both economic and societal, including the epidemic of murdered and missing indigenous women and children. There are also serious concerns with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that must be investigated to provide the best opportunities for these populations."
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and all of their Republican colleagues in challenging President Biden's new rule on the retirement savings of millions of Americans through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval, according to a news release from Barrasso's office. In November, Biden created a rule that explicitly allows managers of retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder rights.
