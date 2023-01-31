Collection Includes 50 Years of Photography and Will Serve as a Permanent Visual Record of the Centennial State. History Colorado is overjoyed to announce that John Fielder, landscape photographer, renowned conservationist, and nature writer, has donated his life’s work to the people of Colorado. History Colorado will serve as the steward of this collection of more than 5,000 photographs which immortalize the landscapes of every county in the state. This collection was distilled from the more than 200,000 photographs taken by Fielder over the last 50 years and will be digitized and cataloged by History Colorado to make it easily accessible and searchable by the public.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO