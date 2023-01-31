12 for 12: A remarkably rapid artistic achievement at the Johnson County Center for the Arts

Read full article on original website
The Tomahawk
Art Project of the Week offered for children
Beginning February 7, The Johnson County Center for the Arts will offer a program dubbed Project of the Week for children of all ages. These pre-planned projects will be designed by former Johnson County school teacher and Johnson County Center for the Arts Gallery Assistant Carol Hieronymus. Each event project will include fun and educational activities for the students, from Valentine's handprint art to painting the solar system, to name a few.
The Tomahawk
Free scrapbooking offered in February at the Senior Center
Made possible by the Arts Builds Community (ABC) Grant, the Johnson County Senior Center will be holding its fourth free Art Course: Scrapbooking with Rebecca Mink of Mink’s Crafts this coming February. Formed in 1966, the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) is a collection of local governments that strive...
The Tomahawk
Lunch and Learn: Entrepreneurship 101
How are your New Year’s Resolutions working out? Exercising more, eating healthier, and spending quality time with friends and family typically top most people’s lists. Saving money and starting your own business or taking your side hustle to the next level are popular resolutions, particularly post Covid-19. However, as January fades to the gray days of February, our New Year enthusiasm wanes. February 8 is commonly known as “Fall off the Wagon Day,” the day most people give up on their New Year’s Resolutions and goals. For entrepreneurs, the pulls of everyday life increase the further we get from the holiday season.
The Tomahawk
Crying shame
Maybe a copy of the Judiciary code of conduct should be looked at by the people of Johnson County to see in regards to the (dis)honorable judge Perry Stout. He was convinced to self-report to stay on top of things (no pun intended) before they could get leaked to the public. He is in no way living up to the code of conduct set forth by the bench and needs to be removed from the bench.
