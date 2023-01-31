12 for 12: A remarkably rapid artistic achievement at the Johnson County Center for the Arts

How are your New Year’s Resolutions working out? Exercising more, eating healthier, and spending quality time with friends and family typically top most people’s lists. Saving money and starting your own business or taking your side hustle to the next level are popular resolutions, particularly post Covid-19. However, as January fades to the gray days of February, our New Year enthusiasm wanes. February 8 is commonly known as “Fall off the Wagon Day,” the day most people give up on their New Year’s Resolutions and goals. For entrepreneurs, the pulls of everyday life increase the further we get from the holiday season.

