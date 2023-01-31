Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Barber presents program at RCRSP meeting
The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met on Jan. 12 at the Presbyterian Church in Refugio. Guest speaker Boogie Barber stressed how diet and exercise are key factors for good health. She shared information about the “Strong People, Strong Bodies” strength training program offered each Tuesday and Thursday at the Williamson Senior Center at 11 a.m. Anyone may join in for 30 minutes of healthy strength training at the Center. Anyone interested may contact Barber at 361-441-9084.
Woodsboro Elementary School honor rolls
First grade: Trent Cuellar, Brooklyn Hernandez, Jaxxon Mendez, Rustin Miller, Alma Muro, Alessandra Puentes-Carrasco, Macie Rodriguez-Johnson, Kaiydenn Alonzo, Emmett Brown, Kataleya Camacho, Tyson Cano, Benton Garcia, Helen Gonzales, Chance Hill, Ethan Saldana, Cambry Tuttle, Kynnadi Veselka, Cora Wendel-Ramirez and Aria White. Second grade: Grace Borden, Breanna Bowie, Charlie Manson, Zara...
Getting real
Don Courtney has seen different reactions from law enforcement officers in the Texas Association of Counties virtual driving simulator. “I’ve had a few who have gotten overwhelmed and pulled their weapons out,” said Courtney, who has served as a TAC driving simulator consultant for 17 years. Goliad County...
