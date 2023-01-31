ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime

Despite progress overall, crime still impacts America's communities. Crime and safety are intertwined with prosperity, income and economic opportunity. Crime is costly to individual victims, perpetrators, communities and society at large.

MoneyGeek 's annual analysis looks at the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to estimate the cost of crime in 263 cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the United States. The analysis pairs reported crime statistics with academic research on the societal costs of different types of crimes to estimate the cost of crime for each city.

KEY FINDINGS:

The cost of crime per capita in U.S. cities was $1,836 in 2021, up 6%, or $100 per capita since 2020.Naperville, Illinois, retained its No. 1 rank as the safest city overall ($156 per capita); St. Louis, Missouri, also kept its rank as the most dangerous city, with the highest per capita crime ($8,457).Mass shootings represented 4% of the total cost of crime in 2021, but are up 33% compared to 2020. Boulder, Colorado, had the highest societal costs due to mass shootings ($108.6 million).

