(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from remarks Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego made before the House Judiciary Committee when he claimed “there is no open border in El Paso” and those advocating for a secure border were racist. “I must disabuse you of information, which I personally know to be false. There is no open border in El Paso," Samaniego said. "Immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. ...

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO