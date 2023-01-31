ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of: Illinois businesses slammed with biometric lawsuits

Businesses in Illinois are paying eye-popping amounts of money to settle class action lawsuits around what’s called biometric information due to the Illinois law called the Biometric Information Privacy Act. Facebook, TikTok and Google are providing over 700 million dollars in financial compensation to their social media users after admitting fault to selling or profiting off of biometric data.
Illinois mayoral election series: Springfield

The 21st is starting a new series highlighting mayoral races happening across Illinois. For the first conversation in the series, we checked in with the race taking place at the capital city of Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Bischer is looking to deny incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder a third, four-year term.
217 Today: Increasing evictions in Midwest threaten public health

The Illinois National Guard has a new major general, and one of his priorities is to foster diversity. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is worried that education policies he opposes are trying to take root here. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is designing a social media platform to connect high...
