Action needed to prevent future violence

To the Editor:

As the new president elect of the Robeson County chapter of the NAACP, I feel it’s my civic duty to attempt to bring a stronger awareness of the unification of the African-American community.

It saddens my heart, first as a mother and second as a human being, to see the killing of Mr. Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

This was a horrific as well as an inhumane occurrence. I am very deeply disappointed in law enforcement agencies across the country that continue to increase the use of lethal force upon unarmed individuals.

It is a very sensitive, yet repetitive issue that mainly involves African-American victims. As a multitude, we need to call for more extensive training for seasoned officials as well as the inexperienced officers.

As a mother and grandmother of black males, my prayers are somewhat, and usually different from the prayers of my counterparts concerning the safety and well-being of our families.

Cultural sensitivity training should be an ongoing part of the law enforcement curriculum.

This incident was a hit to our community as a whole.

It is deeply disturbing to possibly predict another unjust monstrosity. In the event it was to happen again, we as a community should call for a reciprocation of the justice procedure performed in this case.

The police Director also relieved the Scorpion Unit attached to the Memphis Police Department. From the police cam, it is clear that more officers were involved. The question is, will the investigation continue, and will everyone involved be held accountable?

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Nichols and other families that have endured the loss of loved ones to these vile and homicidal feats.

Also, as a community, it is time to pull together in prayer and unification by way of marching, educational programs outside the usual classroom setting, reaching out to other nationalities for more peaceful resolution to hate.

This is definitely a call for the religious community, civic leaders and people as a whole to make steps and decisions to piece together the parts of our broken society.

These need to be time sensitive actions to prohibit further losses. This is not a time to shun away and take the “It Doesn’t Involve Me” attitude. We are all affected and we are living in an unprecedented time where unification and love can start and continue our healing process.

Ruby Jones, President elect of the NAACP Robeson County chapter

Lumberton