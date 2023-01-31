ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Action needed to prevent future violence

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago

To the Editor:

As the new president elect of the Robeson County chapter of the NAACP, I feel it’s my civic duty to attempt to bring a stronger awareness of the unification of the African-American community.

It saddens my heart, first as a mother and second as a human being, to see the killing of Mr. Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

This was a horrific as well as an inhumane occurrence. I am very deeply disappointed in law enforcement agencies across the country that continue to increase the use of lethal force upon unarmed individuals.

It is a very sensitive, yet repetitive issue that mainly involves African-American victims. As a multitude, we need to call for more extensive training for seasoned officials as well as the inexperienced officers.

As a mother and grandmother of black males, my prayers are somewhat, and usually different from the prayers of my counterparts concerning the safety and well-being of our families.

Cultural sensitivity training should be an ongoing part of the law enforcement curriculum.

This incident was a hit to our community as a whole.

It is deeply disturbing to possibly predict another unjust monstrosity. In the event it was to happen again, we as a community should call for a reciprocation of the justice procedure performed in this case.

The police Director also relieved the Scorpion Unit attached to the Memphis Police Department. From the police cam, it is clear that more officers were involved. The question is, will the investigation continue, and will everyone involved be held accountable?

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Nichols and other families that have endured the loss of loved ones to these vile and homicidal feats.

Also, as a community, it is time to pull together in prayer and unification by way of marching, educational programs outside the usual classroom setting, reaching out to other nationalities for more peaceful resolution to hate.

This is definitely a call for the religious community, civic leaders and people as a whole to make steps and decisions to piece together the parts of our broken society.

These need to be time sensitive actions to prohibit further losses. This is not a time to shun away and take the “It Doesn’t Involve Me” attitude. We are all affected and we are living in an unprecedented time where unification and love can start and continue our healing process.

Ruby Jones, President elect of the NAACP Robeson County chapter

Lumberton

Comments / 0

Related
The Robesonian

Blood, towers, fig trees

Last week, after this column had already gone into the editor, a collection of videos were released by the authorities in Memphis, Tennesse of the death of Tyre Nichols. If you have not seen the video, I would encourage you to not seek them out. They, not unlike the videos of the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, are horrifying in their brutality. While I am glad they were released in the sense of transparency, no human being can watch the death of another and not have it fundamentally change them and without it doing damage to their soul.
FAIRMONT, NC
The Robesonian

Correction

LUMBERTON — An article on the Vision Zero meeting published in the Jan. 28 issue of The Robesonian should have read that Burna Mattocks
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy