Ronald “Ronnie” Everett Barefield
Ronald “Ronnie” Everett Barefield, 62, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Ronnie was born February 12, 1960 in Port Lavaca, Texas, to Radie Barefield. He was a 1978 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and attended Savannah State University in Georgia. He later obtained a degree from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and certifications in drug education, substance abuse and peer health education.
Richard William Dirks
Richard William Dirks of Tuleta, Texas, known fondly as R.W. or Bill, died peacefully in his home on January 31, 2023. Bill was born on June 30, 1921, to Barbara “May” (Rapp) and Leland W. “Lee” Dirks in Tuleta, Texas. The Dirkses raised Bill and his five younger siblings in the Park Hotel, which was their family home. Bill attended Pettus High School and graduated in May 1939.
Shutterbugs to host 25th annual contest/exhibition
The DeWitt County Shutterbugs’ 25th annual Photography Contest is open to all ages, and levels. Photos may be taken with a camera, phone or tablet. Entrants do not have to be residents of DeWitt County or Texas. All entries must arrive at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main...
