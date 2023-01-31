Richard William Dirks of Tuleta, Texas, known fondly as R.W. or Bill, died peacefully in his home on January 31, 2023. Bill was born on June 30, 1921, to Barbara “May” (Rapp) and Leland W. “Lee” Dirks in Tuleta, Texas. The Dirkses raised Bill and his five younger siblings in the Park Hotel, which was their family home. Bill attended Pettus High School and graduated in May 1939.

