Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Krewe de Riviere’s pet parade builds connections between families and pets
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the big parade traveled through Monroe - West Monroe Saturday night, the Krewe de Riviere gave children and pets their time to shine. The Krewe de Riviere Children’s and Pet Parade was held Feb. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. for the second year in a row at the Monroe Downtown RiverMarket. Families dressed up their pets and decorated wagons for their children to ride. The event was a time for families and children to create a special connection with their pets.
KNOE TV8
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
KNOE TV8
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mardi Gras festivities by the Krewe de Riviere ended Saturday night with a parade that made its way through Monroe - West Monroe. The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at West Monroe High School and stopped near the RiverMarket in downtown Monroe. A Monroe resident says she takes her family each year to the parade to catch all of the fun.
KNOE TV8
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
KNOE TV8
Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - January is fiber focus month, and nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits provided by fiber. Avis said she really loves fiber because it’s so good for you. She said fiber:. Helps to regulate bowel movements. Lowers cholesterol.
KEDM
Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend
The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
KNOE TV8
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Cash! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She said Cash is an 8-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer and Great Pyrenees mix. Smith said that Cash is still...
KNOE TV8
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University recently received $75,000 to re-open a child development center on campus to help students who are also parents. Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), Louisiana Tech, and the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) all have programs to help parents as well. “Well, it’s nice...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech holds on to beat Rice
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs utilized the deep ball early, making 10 first half 3-pointers, to beat Rice, 80-72. La Tech saw its 24-point lead vanish in the second half, but the Bulldogs hung on down the stretch with key defensive plays to secure the win. Cobe Williams led the way with 20 points and eight assists. Kaleb Stewart came off the bench to add 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
KNOE TV8
WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients
HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that. WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored...
Roundball Roundup: Rivals meet at the Madhouse on Millhaven, plus more scores
FINAL SCORES (BOYS) : OUACHITA 62, RUSTON 52 WEST MONROE 65, WEST OUACHITA 32 WOSSMAN 81, BASTROP 47 STERLINGTON 66, UNION PARISH 60 CEDAR CREEK 63, FAMILY COMMUNITY 19 FINAL SCORES (GIRLS) : CALVIN 50, SALINE 37 WEST MONROE 53, WEST OUACHITA 37 RUSTON 40, OUACHITA 36 OCS 42, ST. FRED’S 15
KNOE TV8
ULM men’s basketball falls to South Alabama
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM men’s basketball hosted South Alabama at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the middle contest of a three-game homestand. The Warhawks struggled to get shots to fall early, and Isaiah Moore took advantage with a game-high 31 points for the Jaguars. ULM falls to South Alabama, 72-64.
KNOE TV8
KNOE TV8
Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
KNOE TV8
Keep West Monroe Beautiful awarded grant for roundabout project
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keep West Monroe Beautiful (KWMB) has been awarded a grant to invest in a beautification project near the entrance of the community. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is awarding the organization the 2023 Beautification Grant. The award is $3,450 and will be used to landscape the Arkansas Road roundabout at Good Hope Road.
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Louisiana woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice.
Four from Sterlington take football careers to college
It was an exciting Friday morning at Sterlington High School. The team, one year removed from winning a state championship, is sending former players from that special team to college. John Barr signed to continue his career with ULM. Moments later, Charlie Robinson inked to suit up for Louisiana Tech. A pair of Panthers signed […]
KNOE TV8
ULM rolls past Coastal Carolina behind 15 made three pointers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM started their three home game stretch with a bang. Knocking in 15 three pointers and 10 in the first half. Coastal Carolina went on to a late 11-2 run in the fourth to put it within ten but the Warhawks didn’t look back and finished the game strong. Jamari Blackmon finished with a game high 35 points, going 5-7 from behind the arc. Also he hit 14-15 free throws to push ULM to 7-3 in conference play.
KNOE TV8
Health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Today, nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can support your heart health.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita completes season sweep over Ruston, sits alone atop District 2-5A
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita boy’s basketball completed the season sweep over Ruston, handing the Bearcats just their third loss of the season. Behind senior Jonathan Bradshaw’s game-high 24 points, the Lions beat the Bearcats, 62-52. Ouachita takes sole possession of first place in District 2-5A.
Comments / 0