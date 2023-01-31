Read full article on original website
.gif from god – “a kiss for every hornet”
Richmond’s .gif from god make frantic, explosive screamo that often veers into pure metallic chaos. Six years ago, the band released a split with Vein. Both bands have gone in hugely different directions since then, and both of them seem to be playing to different scenes, but if you like the intricate splatter of Vein’s Errorzone, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in .gif from god. Today, .gif from god announced plans to release a new EP, their first new music since their 2019 full-length debut approximation_of_a_human.
My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “forever”
Last year I was blown away by “The Longing Machine,” a 23-minute song by one-person Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest. Today the band — now a duo — is back with news of a new LP called fragment dropping this Monday, and they’ve shared its closing track. This one is a more manageable 5:48, but at that length you can be assured “forever” is still epic and intense. Tapping into the sprawling structural sensibility of a band like Respire, My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest masterfully venture out into their genre’s harsh and harrowing extremes while still anchored to some sort of accessibility. Not that anyone would mistake “forever” for pop music, but where some static-laden screamo repels me by pressing too far into shrill atonal freakouts, this stuff simply electrifies. Listen below along with some other recent My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest material.
Watch Coldplay Play SNL With Jacob Collier And Jason Max Ferdinand Singers
Coldplay were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was their seventh time performing on the show. They did “The Astronaut,” the 2022 track that the band co-wrote with BTS’ Jin for a solo single — they previously performed it with Jin at a show in Buenos Aires last year. Coldplay also did “Human Heart” from their 2021 album Music Of The Spheres, and incorporated their 2005 hit “Fix You,” assisted by the choral ensemble Jason Max Ferdinand Singers. They were also joined by popular instrumentalist Jacob Collier. Watch below.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
The Album Leaf & Bat For Lashes – “Near”
The Album Leaf (Jimmy LaValle) has announced Future Falling, his first new record in seven years. Since releasing 2016’s Between Waves, LaValle has focused primarily on scoring films and writing soundscapes for the app Calm. Future Falling, which is mixed by Joshua Eustis, will be out in May and features collabs with Kimbra and Bat For Lashes. Today, we get to hear his track with Natasha Khan, “Near.”
Blood Runs Cold – “Residuals” & “Kill Yourself”
Blood Runs Cold are a new metallic hardcore band from Long Island fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte. Their filthy, detuned-to-hell debut single contains two songs, “Residuals” and “Kill Yourself,” that let Chiarmonte try out a far more guttural vocal style than Koyo’s pop-punk harmonies. More generally speaking, the band told Brooklyn Vegan, “Most of the songs come from a frustrated or hateful place. Depression, mortality, frustration with the ways people operate both in subcultures and broader society inspired the lyrics for the record.” Hear both tracks below.
Storefront Church & George Clarke – “Waking Up” (Evan Dando Cover)
Next month, Lukas Frank, the Los Angeles artist who records as Storefront Church, will release his new EP The Covers. On that record, Frank and his peers team up to take on other people’s songs. We’ve already heard Storefront Church cover Low’s “Words” with Phoebe Bridgers and the Willy Wonka song “Pure Imagination” with Circuit Des Yeux. Today, Lukas Frank has shared another cover.
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Spaces”
Next week, Black Belt Eagle Scout returns with a new album called The Land, The Water, The Sky. We’ve heard three songs from it already — “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” “Don’t Give Up,” and “Nobody” — and today Katherine Paul is back with one more, “Spaces.”
Watch Circuit des Yeux Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits Of My Labor”
Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr is the latest artist to participate in Song That Found Me At The Right Time, a series of covers presented by Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Fohr recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 track “Fruits Of My Labor” and talked about her mental health in a video.
Watch Unwound Reunite In Seattle After 20 Years
Back in July, Olympia post-hardcore standard-bearers Unwound announced that they would be getting back together for their first shows in 21 years. Not counting a warmup last week, the band reunited last night in Seattle, where they played the first of two sets at the Showbox, during which they unearthed songs from 1995’s The Future Of What and 1994’s New Plastic Ideas.
Terrace Martin – “Chucks” (Feat. Channel Tres)
Terrace Martin’s 2021 album DRONES is up for a Grammy Award this weekend, nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Today, the Los Angeles musician has linked up with Channel Tres for a new single, “Chucks.”. “The song ‘Chucks’ is a sonic picture that represents New Los...
Gabby’s World – “Closing Door”
New York musician Gabby Smith has released music under a few different names, and they’ve been Gabby’s World since 2018. At the end of this year, Gabby’s World will follow the 2018 album Beast On Beast with a new one called Gabby’s Sword, and the plan is to release one new song every month until the LP’s December release date. Opening track “Sank” came out a week ago, we get the second Gabby’s Sword track today.
The Number Ones: Chamillionaire’s “Ridin'” (Feat. Krayzie Bone)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. “I’m tryna get some new Js. If Foot Locker ain’t got ’em, I’ma grab the...
Matty Healy To Oasis: “Stop Marding”
Matty Healy has one message for the former members of Oasis — specifically the always-feuding Liam and Noel Gallagher: “Stop marding.” In an interview with CBC’s Q With Tom Power, the 1975 frontman unleashed a no-lies rant about how the Gallagher brothers owe it to the fans and each other to just get back together. “What are Oasis doing?” he said. “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?” (Stereogum is still researching the definition of ‘marding,’ but we get the gist.)
Peter Gabriel – “The Court”
Peter Gabriel is gearing up to release i/o, his first new album of original material since 2002’s Up. We’ve heard “Panopticom” from it so far, and today he’s back with a new single, “The Court,” put out on a Sunday to coincide with this month’s full moon.
Paul Shaffer And Letterman‘s Band Filled In For The Roots On Fallon Last Night
The Roots cannot be in two places at once, and as such, while The Tonight Show house band journeyed to Los Angeles for tomorrow night’s Grammys ceremony, former Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer stepped in for one night only on Friday to help out Jimmy Fallon. “It’s such a coincidence we’re here tonight because 41 years ago this very week was when David Letterman came on the air right across the hall here at NBC… so this is like our 41st anniversary,” Shaffer told Fallon.
