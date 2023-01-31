CHICAGO -- MaterialsXchange (MX), a digital marketplace to buy and sell lumber, panels, and other building material (LBM) products, has announced its new e-commerce platform. The updated marketplace, available at materialsxchange.com, offers a streamlined ordering process where suppliers can list products either as an “ask” or a “bid” and buyers can receive alerts or order products directly. The technology, powered by Mickey, is designed to make the process for buying or selling wholesale and large-order LBM easier and more efficient – with live, real-time order tracking and pricing transparency.

