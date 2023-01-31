Read full article on original website
WMCO’s Feb. 15 webinar targets safety rebates and leadership development
HANOVER, Ontario – The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario (WMCO) will host a webinar reviewing two of its programs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both presentations are relevant to owners of wood product manufacturers and suppliers. Non-members are invited to attend. James Ebidia, HSEP specialist of...
MaterialsXchange launches e-commerce platform for building materials
CHICAGO -- MaterialsXchange (MX), a digital marketplace to buy and sell lumber, panels, and other building material (LBM) products, has announced its new e-commerce platform. The updated marketplace, available at materialsxchange.com, offers a streamlined ordering process where suppliers can list products either as an “ask” or a “bid” and buyers can receive alerts or order products directly. The technology, powered by Mickey, is designed to make the process for buying or selling wholesale and large-order LBM easier and more efficient – with live, real-time order tracking and pricing transparency.
IWF 2024: 18 months and counting
The International Woodworking Fair—North America’s largest global wood industry technology and design event—will produce its IWF 2024 Trade Show and Education Conference in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center on these days and dates:. Monday, August 5: IWF Education Conference All-Day Symposia. Tuesday, August 6 –...
2023 Kitchen and Bath Trends: Superior Cabinets' experts scour the data
As we start 2023, here are our 2023 kitchen and bath trend predictions. A significant influencer for these trend predictions comes from styles and items of the past, as many homeowners are seeking sentimental, familiar, and comfortable items. The 2023 kitchen and bath trends can be summarized as Nostalgic, Unique, Collected, and Natural.
Initiative seeks to boost advanced manufacturing
JAMESTOWN, N.C. – MasterBrand Cabinets’ facility in Lexington is one of four Triad, North Carolina-based companies to sponsor a new training partnership. Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) announced a partnership with the North Carolina Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NC FAME) Program. The FAME program is designed for those interested in pursuing a career in STEM-related fields in manufacturing and provides a two-year, debt-free associate degree with the goal of equipping students with the skills required for a rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape.
Wood pellet industry expected to reach $29B in 2027
The Global Wood Pellet market was valued at $11.622 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of $29.964 billion in 2027. Wood pellets are renewable energy carriers. These are produced from sawdust or other...
