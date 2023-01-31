Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Related
North Carolina lawmakers launch HBCU Caucus to bring awareness to those 10 schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – An idea that germinated years ago in the North Carolina General Assembly is taking root finally during Black History Month: Legislators are forming an HBCU Caucus to focus on the value and accomplishment of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. State Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), who said she would co-chair […]
rhinotimes.com
This Just In: Greensboro Has A Vision Statement
City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter put the kibosh on what was supposed to be the last discussion of the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2. Rachel Yost, the out-of-state consultant hired to facilitate the two-day retreat, had set aside time for the City Council to develop a “vision statement.”
Greensboro woman watches jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maddie Bushey-Raines did not plan to spend the weekend in North Myrtle Beach. She and her wife decided to visit family on a whim. She ended up capturing a viral moment. Bushey-Raines, who lives in Greensboro, watched as U.S. fighter jets shot down a Chinese spy...
WXII 12
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
biloxinewsevents.com
On this day in 1960
Four Black freshmen students from North Carolina A&T — Franklin McCain, Joseph A. McNeil, David L. Richmond and Ezell A. Blair Jr. — began to ask themselves what they were going to do about discrimination. “At what point does a moral man act against injustice?” McCain recalled.
WSSU football adds 17 on NSD
Winston-Salem State Football have inked 17 new football recruits as they hope to rebuild WSSU football. The post WSSU football adds 17 on NSD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WXII 12
How UNC Chapel Hill became the Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — What even is a 'Tar Heel'? Here's the origin of the iconic name. Spell it like a local: Tar Heel is two words. "Tarheel" is incorrect. According to The Carolina Story: A Virtual Museum of University History, the term "Tar Heel" dates back to early North Carolina history.
triad-city-beat.com
In Winston-Salem, the cycle to getting off the streets and into a home is long and winding
Editor’s note: Interviews with individuals in this story took place in October 2022. The conversation begins with a notable omission of “good.” The temperature hovers at about 50 degrees and Tara Roberson is starting the day with all the insulation and warmth a frayed moving blanket can provide.
WXII 12
FBI Charlotte offering rewards in power substation attacks
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Federal investigators say they do not believe the shootings that damaged electrical substations in North Carolina are connected. The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering separate rewards for information about the shootings at substations in Randolph and Moore counties. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible.
wschronicle.com
What are taxpayers receiving from the City of Winston-Salem’s affordable housing research costing almost $700,000?
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series. Last year the Winston-Salem City Council approved $322,000 for an action plan on affordable housing to be drafted by a New Orleans organization, HousingNOLA, which faces serious struggles in its own city in achieving its action plan on affordable housing. See 2022-Report-Card_10-07-22.pdf (housingnola.org) That funding brought the total Winston-Salem has committed to affordable housing research in the last five years to almost $700,000, without substantial progress being made in follow-up, coordination and data gathering, and, most important, increasing the stock of affordable housing.
WXII 12
Greensboro Science Center teams up with animal rescue, foster programs for 'Fur-st Saturdays'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center is running a"Fur-st Saturday" series through May, bringing in Triad animal shelters, rescue organizations and foster programs on the first Saturday of each month. For February's featured organization, The Animal Rescue & Foster Program hosted an adoption event in the SAIL Center.
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Launches Third Homebuyer Assistance Program
Greensboro announced the launch of the “Public Service Heroes Homebuyer Assistance” program this week. This program was originally planned to cover first responders and was named “Community Heroes,” however, it was expanded to cover all Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County Schools, active duty military and military veterans who met the requirements but “Heroes” was kept in the name. Some councilmembers stated that anyone who worked for the city, county, schools or military was a “hero.”
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
Winston-Salem man helps transform community for people facing homelessness
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People in east Winston-Salem are helping transform their own community. The Housing Authority is in the process of building 81 affordable units, but what’s truly special is the people helping to create them. People like Antonio Surles grew up not far away on Cleveland Avenue. “I was making bad decisions and […]
chathamstartribune.com
Booth did not get N.C. job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth did not get the job in Winston-Salem, N.C. The city announced that it is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn Jr., to the job as chief. Penn has been with the city's police department for 25 years. Booth was one of four finalists for the job...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Teenage TikToker from Greensboro goes viral talking about church and Jesus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting. "I'm the TikTok church girl,"...
WXII 12
Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men. When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that […]
Comments / 2