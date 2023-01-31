ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

This Just In: Greensboro Has A Vision Statement

City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter put the kibosh on what was supposed to be the last discussion of the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2. Rachel Yost, the out-of-state consultant hired to facilitate the two-day retreat, had set aside time for the City Council to develop a “vision statement.”
GREENSBORO, NC
biloxinewsevents.com

On this day in 1960

Four Black freshmen students from North Carolina A&T — Franklin McCain, Joseph A. McNeil, David L. Richmond and Ezell A. Blair Jr. — began to ask themselves what they were going to do about discrimination. “At what point does a moral man act against injustice?” McCain recalled.
GREENSBORO, NC
HBCU Gameday

WSSU football adds 17 on NSD

Winston-Salem State Football have inked 17 new football recruits as they hope to rebuild WSSU football. The post WSSU football adds 17 on NSD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SALEM, MA
WXII 12

How UNC Chapel Hill became the Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — What even is a 'Tar Heel'? Here's the origin of the iconic name. Spell it like a local: Tar Heel is two words. "Tarheel" is incorrect. According to The Carolina Story: A Virtual Museum of University History, the term "Tar Heel" dates back to early North Carolina history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

FBI Charlotte offering rewards in power substation attacks

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Federal investigators say they do not believe the shootings that damaged electrical substations in North Carolina are connected. The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering separate rewards for information about the shootings at substations in Randolph and Moore counties. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

What are taxpayers receiving from the City of Winston-Salem’s affordable housing research costing almost $700,000?

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series. Last year the Winston-Salem City Council approved $322,000 for an action plan on affordable housing to be drafted by a New Orleans organization, HousingNOLA, which faces serious struggles in its own city in achieving its action plan on affordable housing. See 2022-Report-Card_10-07-22.pdf (housingnola.org) That funding brought the total Winston-Salem has committed to affordable housing research in the last five years to almost $700,000, without substantial progress being made in follow-up, coordination and data gathering, and, most important, increasing the stock of affordable housing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Launches Third Homebuyer Assistance Program

Greensboro announced the launch of the “Public Service Heroes Homebuyer Assistance” program this week. This program was originally planned to cover first responders and was named “Community Heroes,” however, it was expanded to cover all Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County Schools, active duty military and military veterans who met the requirements but “Heroes” was kept in the name. Some councilmembers stated that anyone who worked for the city, county, schools or military was a “hero.”
GREENSBORO, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Booth did not get N.C. job

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth did not get the job in Winston-Salem, N.C. The city announced that it is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn Jr., to the job as chief. Penn has been with the city's police department for 25 years. Booth was one of four finalists for the job...
DANVILLE, VA
WNCT

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

