The Last of Us Part I on PC delayed by a few weeks
The Last of Us Part I for PC has been delayed to March 28th, developer Naughty Dog announced on Friday. The remake of the first The Last of Us game was originally set to launch on March 3rd, so the delay isn’t too long, but it still might be disappointing to fans who may have circled the original date on their calendars.
PSA: Twitter’s API changes may make it difficult to log in to your favorite games
Elon’s messing up the game — literally. Two extremely popular online games, Arknights and Genshin Impact, have warned that players who use Twitter to log in may be affected by Twitter’s pending API changes. “We are in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API...
Star Wars: Visions season 2 drops on May 4th, because of course it does
It’s been little more than a year since Star Wars: Visions’ first season touched down on Disney Plus and immediately stunted on the rest of the franchise with its inspired visuals and genuinely fresh stories. There have been other Star Wars projects in the interim, but none of them have really come close to touching Visions in terms of making the fictional galaxy feel like a wild new place full of promise. Thankfully, the wait for more Visions is almost over.
Breaking a 16-year-old tradition in Dwarf Fortress
The much-anticipated Steam and Itch.io version of Dwarf Fortress was announced in 2019, and brothers Tarn and Zach Adams kept working on the game until its release last December. But it was exactly two years after the original announcement that Putnam — a developer who has been involved in the community for around 10 years now working on popular mods and reverse engineering the game — sent Tarn a decisive email.
Get ready for ads in the Microsoft Store
Microsoft is encouraging developers to start using Microsoft Store Ads, which allow people and companies to boost their app’s placement in the Windows store. The company writes in its blog that the ads are “designed to help developers grow their business by getting their apps or games in front of the right customers at the right time, and to inspire Microsoft Store customers with great content,” but similar systems for iOS and Android haven’t always provided the best experience.
Is this Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing?
Microsoft is reported to be capitalizing on the success of ChatGPT by integrating the AI chatbot into its search engine Bing. But what might that look like? We may now have some idea, thanks to Bing users who said a new, AI-assisted version of the search engine mysteriously appeared (and disappeared) earlier today.
YouTube’s livestream co-hosting feature is rolling out on iOS and Android
YouTube is rolling out a collaboration feature that allows two users to livestream together. “Go Live Together” was first introduced in November last year, but as per a recent tweet from YouTube (and our own tests), seems to now be available more broadly across iOS and Android mobile devices.
Nix’s Hydration Biosensor is for athletes who sweat the details
Everywhere I look, people and gadgets are yelling at me to hydrate. On social media, the algorithm bombards me with fitness and beauty influencers who say I should drink a gallon of water a day. (Glowing skin! Shed that last stubborn five pounds! More energy!) The various smartwatches I test all have these hydration widgets for tracking my daily water intake. Not too long ago, I had a “smart” water bottle that flashed hourly rainbow LED lights as a reminder to drink up. Most recently, I’ve been wearing this little pod on my bicep. It, too, tells me to hydrate — but in a way that’s surprisingly useful.
