Lil Wayne Announces Dates For His 'Welcome To Tha Carter' Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne is preparing to tour the country for the first time in years.



On Tuesday, January 31, Weezy F. Baby took to social media to announce the plans for his upcoming string of shows. Presented by Young Money and Rolling Loud, Wayne's 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour will begin in Minneapolis on April 4 and will hit up other major cities in the U.S and Canada before it wraps up in Los Angeles towards the end of May. Tickets for the tour are expected to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on his official website .

We've seen Lil Wayne touch numerous stages last year from Dreamville Fest to his own Lil Weezyana Fest in his hometown in Lousiana. However, it's been some time since the seasoned MC has traveled across the country to perform. The last time he was involved with a tour was back in 2019 when he joined Blink-182's Enema of the State 2oth anniversary tour as a co-headliner. Their tour lasted from May to September, but Wayne didn't attend every date on the schedule.



Wayne's tour announcement comes a few months after he confirmed Tha Carter VI is in the works. He revealed the exciting news after he performed at Drake's Young Money reunion show in Toronto last year.



"What up y'all? Tunechi here," Wayne said into the camera. "Thank you, I ain't s**t without you. I'm not sure if you heard but, Tha Carter VI is on the way."



In addition to Tha Carter VI , there's also speculation that Wayne will also serve up ColleGrove 2 with 2 Chainz . The duo recently performed together at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach alongside Drake , who made a surprise appearance.