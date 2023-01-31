Why No Packers on Lists of Top NFL Free Agents?

The Green Bay Packers don't have any marquee free agents they must re-sign this offseason.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – ESPN and Pro Football Focus released their lists of the top 50 players scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. No members of the Green Bay Packers made those lists.
A high percentage of the upcoming free agents are members of the 2019 draft class. While first-round picks are eligible for a fifth-year option, the rest of the players selected in that draft played under expiring contracts this past season.
None of the other five picks – third-round tight end Jace Sternberger, fifth-round defensive tackle Kingsley Keke, sixth-round cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, sixth-round running back Dexter Williams and seventh-round linebacker Ty Summers – were even on the roster in 2022. In fact, only Williams spent time with Green Bay during training camp last summer.
If you’re looking for a silver lining, that means the Packers won’t have to create oodles of salary-cap space to re-sign those players. With the NFL having set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million , the Packers will need to create about $20.4 million just to get even, let alone re-sign a free agent or add to the roster.
The Packers finished just 8-9 last season, a sign of how quickly things can change after they won 13 games each of the previous three seasons. Things can change just as quickly. The Philadelphia Eagles, who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, have seven players on ESPN’s top-50 list and six players on PFF’s top-50 list . They are tight against the 2023 cap, meaning they could come back to the pack.
They might not be stars, but the Packers do have some quality players set to hit free agency. Here’s the list.
Packers 2023 Unrestricted Free Agents
Here is the full list of Green Bay’s 14 unrestricted free agents. Seven players logged at least 40 percent playing time on offense and defense. Plus, there are a handful of the team’s best players on special teams. The free agency negotiating window opens on March 13, with the signing period starting on March 15.
