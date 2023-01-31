ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Bengals Assistant Coach Interviewing With Cardinals On Wednesday

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The Bengals would love to keep its top coaches around.

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is headed to Arizona for his interview with the Cardinals. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the news.

"Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is traveling to Arizona today and will interview for the Cardinals job tomorrow, per source," Breer tweeted . "Cards, like seemingly everyone this year, have cast a wide net."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said during his end-of-year presser that he'd love to keep his full staff, but they'll have to get passed over for a couple of head coaching jobs first.

The Cardinals are interviewing offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as well .

All while Callahan awaits a second interview with the Colts .

