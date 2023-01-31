Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White Refuses To Hail Fedor Emelianenko As Heavyweight GOAT: ‘He Never Got To Test Himself Over Here’
UFC president Dana White explained why he still thinks Fedor Emelianenko is not MMA’s heavyweight GOAT. “The Last Emperor” has announced his retirement after a TKO loss to Ryan Bader. MMA pioneer Fedor Emelianenko has often been widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. UFC...
Cris Cyborg Pays Respect to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290 Press Conference
Cris Cyborg personally wished Fedor Emelianenko all the best in the next chapter of his life. “The Last Emperor” retired after his TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290. Reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took the opportunity to tell her idol Fedor Emelianenko that she wished him all the best now that he has decided to retire from MMA. The Russian MMA legend called it quits after losing to Ryan Bader in his farewell fight at Bellator 290.
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
Conor McGregor Drops Massive €1,000,000 Donation To Crumlin Boxing Club
Conor McGregor continues to give back to his community after having established himself as one of the biggest combat sports stars of all time. The Irishman swiftly gained notoriety with a legendary stint in the UFC, elevating himself to superstardom and participating in some of the largest PPV events in the promotion’s history.
Yair Rodriguez Has Discussed His Upcoming Fight And What's Next For His Career.
Yair Rodriguez isn’t ruling out a potential move to lightweight down the road. ‘El Pantera’ is preparing for an interim 145-pound world championship fight against Josh Emmett. With that said, the 5’11” featherweight took some time to discuss his future, regardless of the outcome at UFC 284. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Rodriguez was asked about considering moving up to 155 pounds later in his career. He responded by saying:
Cody Garbrandt Scheduled To Fight Trevin Jones At UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt will fight Trevin Jones on March 4 at UFC 285. ‘No Love’ has a new opponent once again. The former UFC bantamweight champion last fought in December 2021, losing to Kai Kara-France in the flyweight division. Since then, Garbrandt has been planning to return to 135 pounds, but he’s struggled to find an opponent that can make it to fight night.
Anthony Smith’s Love for Power Slap Draws Nate Diaz’s Ire
Power Slap League has had a tough time finding fans since its inception, but Anthony Smith is one of the few who will openly preach their love for Dana White’s latest pet project. Known for his occasional hot takes, the UFC light heavyweight contender recently declared his love for...
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler To Serve As Coaches On TUF 31, With a Fight to Follow After The Season
TUF 31 – Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler. Breaking the news on the UFC’s official social media accounts, White confirmed that McGregor and Chandler will be the coaches of the upcoming TUF 31. As always, the former champions will then face each other in the season’s finale with the date and location to be announced soon.
MMA Community Honors Fedor Emelianenko After Final Fight at Bellator 290
Fedor Emelianenko, a legendary heavyweight MMA fighter, lost his final fight against Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 and announced his retirement. Bader became the first man to defeat Emelianenko multiple times and won the fight via TKO. Emelianenko’s retirement was attended by many legends of the sport and was praised for his successful career. Ryan Bader retained his heavyweight title after defending it against two previous opponents.
Aljamain Sterling Delays Henry Cejudo Fight Until May, Hints It May Be His Last Dance At Bantamweight
Aljamain Sterling puts a halt to reports of him fighting Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 in April. The UFC Bantamweight Champion says he won’t be ready for his next title defense until a month later in May. While the recovering Sterling’s next move has been delayed yet again, one thing is for sure, he’ll be facing Cejudo in his return.
Exclusive: Kenny Florian Has No Interest In Power Slap, Calls It ‘Sensationalistic Violence’
Fans won’t see Kenny Florian in the booth at Power Slap events anytime soon. Former UFC fighter and analyst Kenny Florian has been the voice of MMA fighting for years. He spent many years inside the cage and has fought some of the best of all time. Following the end of his competitive career, Florian turned to the mic and provided color commentary for the UFC, nowadays he is a host for the series Battle Bots and has signed on to provide his commentary services for PFL.
Henry Cejudo Questions Why ‘Super Fight’ Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Isn’t Receiving The Hype It Deserves
Henry Cejudo doesn’t think that the upcoming clash between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is getting the hype it deserves. The pair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) from Australia. Volkanovksi will attempt to capture a second division title simultaneously, while Makhachev...
Sean O’Malley Announces His New Eight-Fight Deal With The UFC
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is sticking around for a while. Over the past few years, Sean O’Malley has been one of the fastest-rising fighters in the UFC. He went from out of the top ten to number one in just about a year’s time and now is waiting on his title shot. O’Malley set himself up in the number one spot on the rankings by defeating former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. He knows he has earned a title shot but was waiting to negotiate with the UFC before signing on to that fight. It seems that now there is nothing standing in his way.
Alex Pereira Would Welcome Jamahal Hill at LHW If Israel Adesanya Fight Falls Through
Alex Pereira is leaving an opening to face new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Alex Pereira is getting ready for his very first UFC title defense later this year. Pereira burst onto the scene in the UFC back in November 2021 after a very successful kickboxing career. The most notable fact about him when he joined the UFC was that he held two kickboxing wins over the middleweight champion at the time, Israel Adesanya. Pereira began to win and looked as if he was on a crash course with Adesanya.
Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko in First Round – Bellator 290 Results (Highlights)
Fedor Emelianenko made his final walk to the cage on Saturday night at Bellator 290. Airing live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Cali, ‘The Last Emperor’ closed out his legendary career nearly 23 years after it began. Emelianenko stepped into the cage one last time to face reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch of their Bellator 214 bout where ‘Darth’ scored a 35-second knockout over the Russian MMA icon.
Alexander Volkanovski Plans To Stay True To His Promise And Defend Both Belts After UFC 284
Alexander Volkanovski sees no trouble in floating between featherweight and lightweight when he wins the belt at UFC 284. Alexander Volkanovski has been the champion in the UFC featherweight division for three years. During that time he has defended the belt four times and has proven himself to be one of the best to have ever competed at 145 pounds. Now he will be trying to make history by moving up in weight and holding both the 145-pound and 155-pound belts simultaneously. Standing in his way is the newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. These two will be battling it out for the lightweight title and the number one pound-for-pound spot when they meet in the main event of UFC 284 on February 11.
‘You Got to Keep Insulting Conor McGregor’: DC Shares Advice for Charles Oliveira
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier encouraged Charles Oliveira to make things personal with Conor McGregor. McGregor has been on the sidelines for over a year and a half since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in Jul. 2021 at UFC 264. After recovering from the injury, he got to make his Hollywood debut and has been inching closer to his comeback. Michael Chandler is leading the race along with Tony Ferguson to welcome McGregor back with a few other options thrown in the mix.
Teddy Atlas Draws Comparisons Between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather
Teddy Atlas thinks there are similarities between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather. When ‘The Problem Child’ began boxing, nobody could have imagined a legendary boxing trainer like Atlas would eventually compare him to Mayweather. With that said, the 66-year-old believes there are similar traits, outside of the ring, of course. During an episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the boxing Guru had this to say about Paul:
Robert Whittaker On Being Left In “Limbo” Following Fight Cancellation
Robert Whittaker is being kept in the dark when it comes to plans for his next fight. The UFC middleweight division seems to be rolling on without former champion Robert Whittaker. The upcoming event to be held in Perth, Australia was supposed to be a huge homecoming for the Aussie, but unfortunately, the bout he had scheduled for that card fell through. This is the first time the UFC will be heading down under since before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan was to bring all the local fighters to the event.
Liam Neeson Takes A Shot At The UFC And ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor
Action movie star Liam Neeson is expressing his disdain for the UFC and for Conor McGregor. The UFC is not everyone’s cup of tea. Over the past twenty years, mixed martial arts has evolved from a no-holds-barred, no-rules fighting spectacle to the MMA that we see today. It is one of the most popular sports in the world and the athletes in the UFC and other MMA organizations are increasingly growing in popularity. The most popular MMA fighter at this time is Conor McGregor and people seem to either love him or hate him.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0