WDIO-TV
Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges
Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
northernnewsnow.com
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple Iron Range fire...
WDIO-TV
Man in custody following violent threats at the Duluth Airport
The Duluth Police Department apprehended a man at the Duluth International Airport around 8:30 in the morning for pending Threats of Violence charges. Police say the man was suffering from a mental health issue and was making threats to shoot. In response officers responded quickly and set up a perimeter.
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose
ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
FOX 21 Online
Family Dog, Daughter Credited For Saving Duluth Home From Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth Heights man is crediting his 12-year-old daughter, Zoe, and the family’s 3-year-old lab, Dudley, for saving their home after the nearby garage went up in flames Wednesday night. “If she didn’t come down screaming, it would have definitely gotten to the house, and...
kdal610.com
Midwest Communications Medallion Found
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2023 Great Medallion Hunt from Midwest Communications is over. The Medallion was found in Washington Square Park at 43rd Avenue East and Superior Street in Duluth on Thursday. It was located in an open area between bottom trimmed pine trees and small apple trees...
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
kdal610.com
Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Library Foundation to celebrate $1 million milestone
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Library Foundation is celebrating a huge milestone at their annual Olga Walker Awards & Authors event in February. According to a news release, the foundation surpassed its goal of one million dollars in cumulative gifts to the Duluth Public Library. Since 1990,...
northernnewsnow.com
After 85 years, Laskiainen, Finnish festival, will see some changes
AURORA, MN. -- Laskiainen, or the Finnish Sliding Festival, returned this weekend for its 85th year in Aurora. “It has always been fun, it changed a lot for various reasons, but it has always been fun,” said Geraldine Kangas, who volunteers at the Loon Lake Community Center Museum. This...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
northernnewsnow.com
After days of bitter cold, Cold Front Festival brings winter fun
DULUTH, MN. -- Only in the Northland would there be an event celebrating the cold of winter. “We got so lucky with the weather,” said Megan Lidd, Duluth Parks and Recreations specialist. “It is a gorgeous day, the sun is even out, the temperature is above zero, and we are out here celebrating the best of winter fun.”
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
MILLINGTON, TN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Constructionman Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago. Now, he serves as a U.S....
northernnewsnow.com
MSHSL Girls’ Hockey playoff schedule released: Proctor/Hermantown Mirage wins number one seed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, the MSHSL Girls’ Hockey playoff brackets were released. The top three Section 7A seeds include: (1) Proctor/Hermantown, (2) Duluth Marshall, and (3) Moose Lake Area. The top three Section 7AA seeds include: (1) Andover, (2) Blaine, (3) Green-Rapids Greenway. For the entire bracket visit:
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Minnesota Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Located in an unassuming, low-slung building on a U.S. Hwy. 53 frontage road, the Wilbert Cafe is a must-try family restaurant in Minnesota. But it’s kind of out in the country – keep your eyes peeled so you don’t miss the turn. If you don’t live in...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Minnesota With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Tucked inside the Black Bear Casino Resort, near Carlton, you’ll find a Minnesota buffet restaurant with so many dessert options you may just go ahead and skip the rest of the choices. So, bring your appetite and head for the Buffet at the Bear. Whether you stop into the...
