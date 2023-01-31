ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges

Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Man in custody following violent threats at the Duluth Airport

The Duluth Police Department apprehended a man at the Duluth International Airport around 8:30 in the morning for pending Threats of Violence charges. Police say the man was suffering from a mental health issue and was making threats to shoot. In response officers responded quickly and set up a perimeter.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes

West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose

ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Family Dog, Daughter Credited For Saving Duluth Home From Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth Heights man is crediting his 12-year-old daughter, Zoe, and the family’s 3-year-old lab, Dudley, for saving their home after the nearby garage went up in flames Wednesday night. “If she didn’t come down screaming, it would have definitely gotten to the house, and...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Midwest Communications Medallion Found

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2023 Great Medallion Hunt from Midwest Communications is over. The Medallion was found in Washington Square Park at 43rd Avenue East and Superior Street in Duluth on Thursday. It was located in an open area between bottom trimmed pine trees and small apple trees...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Library Foundation to celebrate $1 million milestone

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Library Foundation is celebrating a huge milestone at their annual Olga Walker Awards & Authors event in February. According to a news release, the foundation surpassed its goal of one million dollars in cumulative gifts to the Duluth Public Library. Since 1990,...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

After 85 years, Laskiainen, Finnish festival, will see some changes

AURORA, MN. -- Laskiainen, or the Finnish Sliding Festival, returned this weekend for its 85th year in Aurora. “It has always been fun, it changed a lot for various reasons, but it has always been fun,” said Geraldine Kangas, who volunteers at the Loon Lake Community Center Museum. This...
AURORA, MN
B105

Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

After days of bitter cold, Cold Front Festival brings winter fun

DULUTH, MN. -- Only in the Northland would there be an event celebrating the cold of winter. “We got so lucky with the weather,” said Megan Lidd, Duluth Parks and Recreations specialist. “It is a gorgeous day, the sun is even out, the temperature is above zero, and we are out here celebrating the best of winter fun.”
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

MILLINGTON, TN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Constructionman Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago. Now, he serves as a U.S....
DULUTH, MN

