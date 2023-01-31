ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

investing.com

Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report

Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
investing.com

BlockSec Asks Binance Coinbase and MEXC to Help Phishing Victims

© Reuters BlockSec Asks Binance Coinbase and MEXC to Help Phishing Victims. A phishing victim seeks help from MetaSleuth over stolen ETH. MataSleuth tracks stolen ETH to addresses on Binance, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and MEXC Global. BlockSec calls on the CEXs to help victims of ongoing phishing. The on-chain auditing...
investing.com

Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service

Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
investing.com

Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter

Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter. Protocol Labs announced that the company has decided to lay off 21% of its employees. The company’s CEO Juan Benet released a blog post announcing the company’s new move. He stated that the decision is made to tackle...
investing.com

Nissan to face union vote at Tennessee plant after labor ruling

(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in...
SMYRNA, TN
investing.com

FedEx loses bid to undo $366 million racial bias verdict, files appeal

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX)'s request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination. FedEx appealed the final judgment entered on Thursday by U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
investing.com

Coinbase Obtains Legal Victory After Judge Dismisses Lawsuit

© Reuters. Coinbase Obtains Legal Victory After Judge Dismisses Lawsuit. A class-action lawsuit filed against Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global and CEO Brian Armstrong in October 2021 has been dismissed. US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled that the terms of Coinbase’s user agreement “flatly contradict” the allegations made in the...

