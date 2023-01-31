Read full article on original website
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday. Moynihan's pay included a base salary of $1.5 million and restricted stock. Moynihan was paid $32 million for 2021.
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. Mastercard’s NFT lead quits on...
BlockSec Asks Binance Coinbase and MEXC to Help Phishing Victims
© Reuters BlockSec Asks Binance Coinbase and MEXC to Help Phishing Victims. A phishing victim seeks help from MetaSleuth over stolen ETH. MataSleuth tracks stolen ETH to addresses on Binance, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and MEXC Global. BlockSec calls on the CEXs to help victims of ongoing phishing. The on-chain auditing...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter
Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter. Protocol Labs announced that the company has decided to lay off 21% of its employees. The company’s CEO Juan Benet released a blog post announcing the company’s new move. He stated that the decision is made to tackle...
Nissan to face union vote at Tennessee plant after labor ruling
(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in...
FedEx loses bid to undo $366 million racial bias verdict, files appeal
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX)'s request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination. FedEx appealed the final judgment entered on Thursday by U.S....
Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find...
Coinbase Obtains Legal Victory After Judge Dismisses Lawsuit
© Reuters. Coinbase Obtains Legal Victory After Judge Dismisses Lawsuit. A class-action lawsuit filed against Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global and CEO Brian Armstrong in October 2021 has been dismissed. US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled that the terms of Coinbase’s user agreement “flatly contradict” the allegations made in the...
